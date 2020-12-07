Global “Electric Gripper Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is an expert and inside and out examination on the flow condition of the Global Electric Gripper industry. In addition, investigate report sorts the worldwide Electric Gripper market by top players/brands, area, type and end client. This report likewise examines the different Factors impacting the market development and drivers, further reveals insight into market review, key makers, key received by them, size, most recent patterns and types, income, net edge with provincial examination and figure.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Electric Gripper market.

The research covers the current Electric Gripper market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Samsung

SCHUNK

SMC

Destaco

IAI

Parker Hannifin

Festo

Yamaha Motor

SMAC

Gimatic

PHD

HIWIN

Camozzi

Zimmer

Sichuan Dongju

Short Description about Electric Gripper Market:

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Electric Gripper market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Electric Gripper Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Gripper Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The global Electric Gripper Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The Electric Gripper market is expected to grow at a Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Two-Finger Electric Gripper

Three-Finger Electric Gripper

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive Manufacturing

Electonics/Electrical

Metal Products

Food/Beverage/personal Care

Rubber/Plastics

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Electric Gripper in these regions, from 2020 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Electric Gripper Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Electric Gripper? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Electric Gripper Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Electric Gripper Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Electric Gripper Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Electric Gripper Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Electric Gripper Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Electric Gripper Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Electric Gripper Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Electric Gripper Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Electric Gripper Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Electric Gripper Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Gripper Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Electric Gripper Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Gripper Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Two-Finger Electric Gripper

1.4.3 Three-Finger Electric Gripper

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Gripper Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive Manufacturing

1.5.3 Electonics/Electrical

1.5.4 Metal Products

1.5.5 Food/Beverage/personal Care

1.5.6 Rubber/Plastics

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Electric Gripper Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Electric Gripper Industry

1.6.1.1 Electric Gripper Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Electric Gripper Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Electric Gripper Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Gripper Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electric Gripper Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Electric Gripper Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Electric Gripper Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Electric Gripper Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Electric Gripper Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Electric Gripper Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Electric Gripper Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Electric Gripper Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Electric Gripper Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Electric Gripper Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Electric Gripper Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Electric Gripper Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Electric Gripper Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Electric Gripper Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Electric Gripper Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Gripper Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Electric Gripper Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Electric Gripper Production by Regions

4.1 Global Electric Gripper Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Electric Gripper Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Electric Gripper Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electric Gripper Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Electric Gripper Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Electric Gripper Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electric Gripper Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Electric Gripper Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Electric Gripper Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Electric Gripper Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Electric Gripper Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Electric Gripper Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Electric Gripper Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Electric Gripper Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Electric Gripper Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Electric Gripper Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Electric Gripper Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Electric Gripper Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Electric Gripper Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Electric Gripper Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Electric Gripper Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Electric Gripper Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Electric Gripper Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Gripper Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Electric Gripper Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Electric Gripper Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Electric Gripper Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Gripper Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Gripper Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Electric Gripper Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Electric Gripper Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Electric Gripper Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Electric Gripper Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Electric Gripper Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Electric Gripper Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Electric Gripper Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Electric Gripper Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Electric Gripper Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Electric Gripper Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Electric Gripper Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Samsung

8.1.1 Samsung Corporation Information

8.1.2 Samsung Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Samsung Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Samsung Product Description

8.1.5 Samsung Recent Development

8.2 SCHUNK

8.2.1 SCHUNK Corporation Information

8.2.2 SCHUNK Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 SCHUNK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 SCHUNK Product Description

8.2.5 SCHUNK Recent Development

8.3 SMC

8.3.1 SMC Corporation Information

8.3.2 SMC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 SMC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 SMC Product Description

8.3.5 SMC Recent Development

8.4 Destaco

8.4.1 Destaco Corporation Information

8.4.2 Destaco Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Destaco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Destaco Product Description

8.4.5 Destaco Recent Development

8.5 IAI

8.5.1 IAI Corporation Information

8.5.2 IAI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 IAI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 IAI Product Description

8.5.5 IAI Recent Development

8.6 Parker Hannifin

8.6.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

8.6.2 Parker Hannifin Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Parker Hannifin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Parker Hannifin Product Description

8.6.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development

8.7 Festo

8.7.1 Festo Corporation Information

8.7.2 Festo Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Festo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Festo Product Description

8.7.5 Festo Recent Development

8.8 Yamaha Motor

8.8.1 Yamaha Motor Corporation Information

8.8.2 Yamaha Motor Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Yamaha Motor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Yamaha Motor Product Description

8.8.5 Yamaha Motor Recent Development

8.9 SMAC

8.9.1 SMAC Corporation Information

8.9.2 SMAC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 SMAC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 SMAC Product Description

8.9.5 SMAC Recent Development

8.10 Gimatic

8.10.1 Gimatic Corporation Information

8.10.2 Gimatic Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Gimatic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Gimatic Product Description

8.10.5 Gimatic Recent Development

8.11 PHD

8.11.1 PHD Corporation Information

8.11.2 PHD Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 PHD Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 PHD Product Description

8.11.5 PHD Recent Development

8.12 HIWIN

8.12.1 HIWIN Corporation Information

8.12.2 HIWIN Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 HIWIN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 HIWIN Product Description

8.12.5 HIWIN Recent Development

8.13 Camozzi

8.13.1 Camozzi Corporation Information

8.13.2 Camozzi Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Camozzi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Camozzi Product Description

8.13.5 Camozzi Recent Development

8.14 Zimmer

8.14.1 Zimmer Corporation Information

8.14.2 Zimmer Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Zimmer Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Zimmer Product Description

8.14.5 Zimmer Recent Development

8.15 Sichuan Dongju

8.15.1 Sichuan Dongju Corporation Information

8.15.2 Sichuan Dongju Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Sichuan Dongju Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Sichuan Dongju Product Description

8.15.5 Sichuan Dongju Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Electric Gripper Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Electric Gripper Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Electric Gripper Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Electric Gripper Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Electric Gripper Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Electric Gripper Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Electric Gripper Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Electric Gripper Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Electric Gripper Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Electric Gripper Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Electric Gripper Sales Channels

11.2.2 Electric Gripper Distributors

11.3 Electric Gripper Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Electric Gripper Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Continued…..

