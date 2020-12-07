Global Ethyleneamine Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Ethyleneamine Market.

Impact of COVID-19: Ethyleneamine Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Ethyleneamine industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Ethyleneamine market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Market Segmentation:

Akzonobel NV

Arabian Amines Company

BASF SE

Delamine BV

Diamines and Chemicals Limited

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Based on type:

Ethylenediamine

Diethylenetriamine

Triethylenetetramine

Others

Based on the end users/applications:

Resin

Paper

Automotive

Adhesive

Water Treatment

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Textile