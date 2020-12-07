The report titled “PET Bottles Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the PET Bottles market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the PET Bottles industry. Growth of the overall PET Bottles market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

PET Bottles Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the PET Bottles industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the PET Bottles market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

RETAL Industries

Gerresheimer

Amcor

RPC Group

Plastipak Holdings

Resilux

ALPLA

Esterform Packaging

Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise

PDG Plastiques

Zhongfu Enterprise

Alpha Packaging

Mpact Limited

Canyon Plastics

Senpets

Eskapet Pet Urunleri Ltd

Manjushree Technopack. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type PET Bottles market is segmented into

Up to 500 ml

500-1000 ml

1000-2000 ml

More Than 2000 ml

Based on Application PET Bottles market is segmented into

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Home Care