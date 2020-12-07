The report titled “Ransomware Protection Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Ransomware Protection market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Ransomware Protection industry. Growth of the overall Ransomware Protection market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Ransomware Protection Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Ransomware Protection industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Ransomware Protection market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Intel Security(US)

Symantec Corporation(US)

Trend Micro(Japan)

FireEye(US)

Sophos(UK)

Bitdefender(Romania)

Kaspersky Lab(Russia)

Malwarebytes(US)

Zscaler(US)

SentinelOne(US). Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Ransomware Protection market is segmented into

Standalone anti-ransomware software

Secure web gateways

Application control

IDS/IPS

Web filtering

Threat intelligence

Others

Based on Application Ransomware Protection market is segmented into

Network protection

Endpoint protection

Email protection

Database protection