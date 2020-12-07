Mon. Dec 7th, 2020

COVID-19 Update: Global Ransomware Protection Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Intel Security(US), Symantec Corporation(US), Trend Micro(Japan), FireEye(US), Sophos(UK), etc. | InForGrowth

Dec 7, 2020

The report titled Ransomware Protection Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Ransomware Protection market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Ransomware Protection industry. Growth of the overall Ransomware Protection market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Ransomware Protection Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Ransomware Protection industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Ransomware Protection market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include 

  • Intel Security(US)
  • Symantec Corporation(US)
  • Trend Micro(Japan)
  • FireEye(US)
  • Sophos(UK)
  • Bitdefender(Romania)
  • Kaspersky Lab(Russia)
  • Malwarebytes(US)
  • Zscaler(US)
  • SentinelOne(US).

    Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

    Based on Product Type Ransomware Protection market is segmented into

  • Standalone anti-ransomware software
  • Secure web gateways
  • Application control
  • IDS/IPS
  • Web filtering
  • Threat intelligence
  • Others

  • Based on Application Ransomware Protection market is segmented into

  • Network protection
  • Endpoint protection
  • Email protection
  • Database protection
  • Web protection

    Regional Coverage of the Ransomware Protection Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Industrial Analysis of Ransomware Protection Market:

    Ransomware

    Key Questions answered in the Report:

    1. What is the size of the overall Ransomware Protection market and its segments?
    2. What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?
    3. What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Ransomware Protection market and how they are expected to impact the market?
    4. What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Market?
    5. What is the Ransomware Protection market size at the regional and country-level?
    6. Who are the key market players and their key competitors?
    7. Market value- chain and key trends impacting every node with reference to companies
    8. What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Ransomware Protection market?
    9. How does a particular company rank against its competitors with respect to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness and market capitalization?
    10. How financially strong are the key players in Ransomware Protection market (revenue and profit margin, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)?
    11. What are the recent trends in Ransomware Protection market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)

