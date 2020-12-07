Mon. Dec 7th, 2020

Intelligent Transportation Management System Market 2020-2025: by Key Manufacturers with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025

“A new report addition in the burgeoning data repository reveals major growth milestones across global Intelligent Transportation Management System to make accurate forecast predictions and growth estimations in the forthcoming years, through 2020-25. The report has been developed to deduce growth occurrences and events in the past years, thus making ample predictions about futuristic possibilities. High end research practices followed by our seasoned in-house research experts suggest a lucrative growth trajectory of Intelligent Transportation Management System market in the historical years, and therefore a similar growth prognosis may be expected in the forthcoming times as well.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Thales
Siemens
Garmin
Kapsch Trafficcom
Tomtom International
Cubic
Q-Free
Efkon
Flir Systems
Denso
Geotoll
Electricfeel
Doublemap
Bestmile
Nutonomy
Iteris
Ricardo
Savari
Transcore
Lanner Electronics

This professional research documentation is designed to serve as a requisite business investment guide to assist investment initiatives of inquisitive market participants aimed at deploying growth proficient investment decisions in global Intelligent Transportation Management System market. A close review of the vendor landscape, comprising vendor profiles with elaborate understanding of their product and company portfolios have been consciously inscribed in this document. Details of commercial agreements and collaborative business efforts, profit margins, investment objectives, as well as revenue cycles of frontline players as well as other relevant market participants have been discussed at length.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Advanced Traffic Management System
Advanced Traveler Information System
ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System
Advanced Public Transportation System
Commercial Vehicle Operation

Market segment by Application, Intelligent Transportation Management System can be split into
Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring
Intelligent Traffic Control
Collision Avoidance
Parking Management
Passenger Information Management
Ticketing Management
Emergency Vehicle Notification
Automotive Telematics

Furthermore, the report also houses business critical data pertaining to geographical developments at global and local levels to identify growth conducive regions and impact of vendor activities across these specific growth pockets.

