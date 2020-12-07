“Vegetable Seed Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Vegetable Seed market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Increasing Demand for Hybrid Seeds
The Indian domestic vegetable seeds industry is expected to double, to around USD 1,179 million, over the next five years. According to ICRA, this growth is supposed to be driven by increased use of hybrid seeds. The number of hectares under biotech crop production increased from 179.7 million in 2015, to about 185.1 million in 2016. Developing countries accounted for around 54% of the global biotech hectares, compared to 46% of the industrial countries. The increasing awareness regarding the consumption of vegetables, to meet diverse dietary and nutritional needs, has caused a rise in the demand for vegetables. Among all the vegetable seeds, cabbage (100%) and tomato (99.3%) account for the highest seed replacement rate. Currently, only 20% of seeds used by the farmers are of good quality, whereas, the remaining 75% of demand is being catered to by the saved seeds of farmers, from the previous season.
North America Leads the Market
North America is the largest market for vegetable seeds production and consumption in the world as of 2018. The North American vegetable seeds market is highly concentrated, with around 85% of market share being occupied by the top ten players in this region. Monsanto, Limagrain, Syngenta, and Bayer CropScience are the most influential seed companies in this market.
The United States is the largest vegetable seeds market in the North American region. Vegetable growers in the United States are mostly small land holding individual farmers, who grow vegetables in less than 15 acres of land. Around 33% of vegetable growers are small farmers and only 9% of farmers have large vegetable fields and can sell vegetables worth USD 500,000 per year.
- Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – Types, Applications, Regions, and Technology
- Market Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Vegetable seeds are defined as seeds that are used for commercial production of vegetables. The report considers all commercially cultivated vegetables throughout the world. However, the value of vegetable seeds planted with the sole purpose of seed production is eliminated from the estimation, to avoid double count errors.
The report defines the vegetable seeds market as the set of buyers who procure seeds from an organized seed market, for the commercial production of vegetables. The buyers include farmers and institutional buyers operating in vegetable and/or vegetable-based production. The farmers who cultivate vegetable crops using saved seeds, or seeds produced from the previous production, are not a part of the studied market.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
