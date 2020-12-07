“Vegetable Seed Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Vegetable Seed market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.

Key Market Trends: Increasing Demand for Hybrid Seeds The Indian domestic vegetable seeds industry is expected to double, to around USD 1,179 million, over the next five years. According to ICRA, this growth is supposed to be driven by increased use of hybrid seeds. The number of hectares under biotech crop production increased from 179.7 million in 2015, to about 185.1 million in 2016. Developing countries accounted for around 54% of the global biotech hectares, compared to 46% of the industrial countries. The increasing awareness regarding the consumption of vegetables, to meet diverse dietary and nutritional needs, has caused a rise in the demand for vegetables. Among all the vegetable seeds, cabbage (100%) and tomato (99.3%) account for the highest seed replacement rate. Currently, only 20% of seeds used by the farmers are of good quality, whereas, the remaining 75% of demand is being catered to by the saved seeds of farmers, from the previous season. North America Leads the Market North America is the largest market for vegetable seeds production and consumption in the world as of 2018. The North American vegetable seeds market is highly concentrated, with around 85% of market share being occupied by the top ten players in this region. Monsanto, Limagrain, Syngenta, and Bayer CropScience are the most influential seed companies in this market. The United States is the largest vegetable seeds market in the North American region. Vegetable growers in the United States are mostly small land holding individual farmers, who grow vegetables in less than 15 acres of land. Around 33% of vegetable growers are small farmers and only 9% of farmers have large vegetable fields and can sell vegetables worth USD 500,000 per year. Market Overview:

The vegetable seeds market was valued at USD 9,162.5 million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.44%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). North America is one of the largest markets for vegetable seed production and consumption, followed by Asia – Pacific and Europe. The European Union is the largest region, in terms of R&D expenditure on vegetable seeds.