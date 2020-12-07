“Ruminant Feed Market” report provides profound research of industry players, dynamics, and strategies are segmented and sub-segmented to simplify the actual conditions of the industry. The report also covers scope of product market, research methodology, Porter’s Five Force analysis, and Competitive landscape of industry. This report scrutinizes all the key factors influencing growth of global Ruminant Feed market, including production and value chain analysis, pricing structure, demand-supply scenario, profit margins.
Government Regulations
Regulatory issues are the biggest constraints in the global ruminant feed market. Animal feed production comes under feedstuff regulations, in most countries. The regulatory framework is increasingly getting stringent, such as in 2006 in the EU and in 2009 in the United States, which banned the use of certain antibiotics as growth promoters in animals. Producers of feed and feed additives are required to follow strict regulations implemented by regional and national health and safety organizations for their products approval in the developed countries. This ultimately affects the cost of the final products. Such regulatory initiatives are posing challenges for existing feed products and increasing the cost of new feeds development. The major concern for feed additives is to enhance animal performance and health. The rise in the usage of these ingredients in different sectors is leading to a competition between the industries for raw materials, which adversely affects the growth of market.
Europe Dominates the Global Ruminant Feed Market
The growing global population, increasing per capita global consumption of meat, and the increasing adoption of intensive farming methods are the major factors driving the demand for ruminant feed. Europe is a matured market for ruminant feed, in terms of consumption. In the region, ruminant feed has long been used as productivity enhancers in livestock. Therefore, the regional market is modern and highly regulated, especially in Western Europe. The major countries in the market are Spain and Germany.
Ruminant feed is the fodder that is blended from various raw materials and additives. These blends are formulated according to the specific requirements of the target animal. They are manufactured by feed compounders as meal type, pellets, or crumbles.
