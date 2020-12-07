Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The telecom operators in the industry are transitioning their switches from fiber to the business to the fiber to the home and fiber to the building rollouts are the main to the growth of PON equipment. The increasing demand for energy conservation and strong optical network setup is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Increasing R&D and investments from private and public sectors with factors such as exceeding data traffic are expected to be the key drivers for the industry. Nevertheless, short range on the operator’s premises and high installation cost at the expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

By structure, gigabit passive optical network (GPON) equipment is projected to generate larger revenue as compared to its counterpart Ethernet passive network (EPON). Higher bandwidth allocation and low power consumption are substantial features offered by GPON that has made it superior in terms of technology, compared to EPON. Moreover, less number of active switching devices used in the network and advanced security is additional advantages provided by the GPON equipment. Thus, GPON is anticipated to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Globally, Asia Pacific is presently showing an excessive demand for PON structures and equipment. Most of this demand increase is attributed to the rapid network implementations of China and India. China has played a key role in the growth of PON equipment players in the recent past and is anticipated to continue doing so for the coming years. A factor that allows China to show a higher PON demand than most other countries is the total volume of data being transferred across networks. The amount along with rate of data traffic in the country is causing many users to switch from wireless networks to wired modes, thus increasing the consumption of PON equipment.

This market research study analyzes global passive optical network market and delivers estimates in terms of revenue (USD Bn) from 2019 to 2027. It recognizes the drivers and restraints affecting the industry and analyzes their influence over the forecasted period from 2019 to 2026. Furthermore, it identifies the significant opportunities for market growth in the years to come. In order to ensure a clear understanding of global passive optical network market, we have given a complete analysis of the value chain. Also, the study includes of a market attractiveness analysis, where the equipment are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global passive optical network (PON) equipment market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global passive optical network (PON) equipment market.

Scope of Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market

Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market, By Structure

• Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON) Equipment

• Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Equipment

Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market, By Component

• Wavelength Division Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer

• Optical filters

• Optical power splitters

• Optical cables

• Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

• Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

• ZTE Corp

• Calix Inc.

• Ericsson Inc.

• Adtran Inc.

• Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

• Motorola Solutions Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Verizon Communications Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

