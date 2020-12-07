Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market size was US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Market Definition

Remote monitoring and control system is designed to manage or control large complex devices remotely. It is used to monitor and control the processes across industries such as power generation, chemicals, oil & gas, and water and wastewater.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

The global remote monitoring and control market research report covers the detailed analysis of growth driving and restraining factors, challenges and opportunities of the market. Growing demand of industrial automation is major driving factor behind the growth of market. Remote monitoring and control system offers some benefits such as reduced downtime, security, reduced total cost of ownership, low maintenance, high productivity, Improved operational efficiency and reduced non-technical losses are ultimately improving the market growth. Furthermore, increased requirement for industrial mobility to manage process industry remotely and growing need for field instrument integration with SCADA system are expected to impel the growth of market.

However, downfall in raw material prices is the major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Also, cyber security risks for SCADA system, susceptible to power failures and lack of skilled personnel to go on-site to reset or repair equipment could hinder the growth of market.

Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market: Segmentation Analysis

By component, solutions segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of SCADA and emergency shutdown system by various industries. SCADA is the control system design, which includes computers, networked data communications and graphical user interface for high-level process supervisory management. Also it includes peripheral devices like programmable logic controllers (PLC) and discrete proportional-integral-derivative (PID) controllers to interface with process machinery or plant. Emergency shutdown system is used to minimize the consequences of emergency situations.

In Apr 2019, Cummins Inc announced the release of PrevenTech for Mining, a new digital monitoring and reporting solution that provides advanced detection of potential equipment health issues.

By industry, oil and gas, water and wastewater segments dominated the market in 2019 and are expected to keep their dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. In oil and gas industry remote monitoring and control system is used control remote oil and gas equipments. It maintains real time visibility of flow meter, pressure and temperature readings, it open and close valves from a control centre, remotely monitors production wellhead compressors to avoid downtime and ensure peak efficiency and the bearing temperature of pumps to ensure proper operation, which ultimately leads to the growth of market. In water and wastewater industry it is used to controls the continuous flow of the water.

Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share and is expected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The developing economies such as China, India, Japan and South Korea are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of SCADA system in various industries. Also, government’s investments in wastewater management system are driving the growth of market across the region.

In Sep 2016, Fuji Electric a global leader in energy technology announced a joint venture with Gemco Controls Limited (Gemco), one of the leading manufacturers of Industrial Automation and Power Control Systems in India. The JV establishes a new entity in India Fuji Gemco Pvt. Ltd in which Fuji Electric has a 51% stake.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market

Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market, By Component

• Solutions

o SCADA

o Emergency Shutdown System

• Field Instruments

o Pressure Transmitter

o Temperature Transmitter

o Humidity Transmitter

o Level Transmitter

o Flowmeter

Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market, By Industry

• Oil & Gas

• Metals & Mining

• Chemicals

• Pulp & Paper

• Power

• Food & Beverages

• Water and Wastewater

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market, Key Players

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• General Electric Co.

• ABB Ltd.

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

• Endress+Hauser AG

• Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

• Teracom

• Leotech

• ITarian

• Omega

• Zeal Environmental

• Cummins

• Rubicon

