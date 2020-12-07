Global Smart Lighting Market is expected to grow from USD 7.61 Billion in 2019 to USD XX Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2027.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Smart Lighting Market is the technology designed to reduce energy consumption and achieve better energy efficiency. In order to achieve some aesthetic or practical effects, it makes use of high-efficiency fixtures and automated controls that adjust light intensity based on conditions such as occupancy or daylight accuracy.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing usage of wireless technology, modernization and development of infrastructure to transform cities into smart cities, awareness of energy saving, demand for intelligent solutions for street lighting systems, adoption and decreasing cost of LED’s, growth of wireless lighting techniques, and need for energy-efficient lighting systems are driving the overall growth of Smart Lighting Market.

Further key findings from the report:

• Smart Lighting Market bulbs is expected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for wireless technologies in smart cities.

• Europe to grow at higher CAGR% during the forecast period owing to the increasing standard of living and increasing building automation in European countries such as France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

• Communication technology segment- wireless connectivity to grow at highest CAGR% between 2017 and 2026. Wireless technology has several advantages over wired connections that include no use of wire, no need for installation, and flexible nature; this advantage increases demand of wireless technology in the market further contributing to the growth of Smart Lighting Market.

• APAC to hold largest share of overall Smart Lighting Market growing at highest CAGR by 2026. Government initiatives and increased construction activities in APAC are contributing to the growth of the Smart Lighting Market in the region. Rising government expenditure on public infrastructure, increasing adoption of energy-efficient lighting systems in developing economies such as China, India are the major driving factors for the growth of smart lighting in APAC.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Smart Lighting Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Smart Lighting Market.

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Scope of Global Smart Lighting Market:

Global Smart Lighting Market, By Offering:

• Hardware

o Lights & Luminaires

o Lighting Controls

o Switches

o Dimmers

• Software

o Local/Web-Based Software

o Cloud-Based Software

• Services

o Design & Engineering

o Installation Services

o Post-Installation Services

Global Smart Lighting Market, By Lighting Type

• LED Lamps

• Fluorescent Lamp

• Compact Fluorescent Lamp

• High Intensity Discharge Lamp

• Others

Global Smart Lighting Market, By Communication technology:

• Wired Technology

o Digital Addressable Lighting Interface

o Power-Line Communication

o Power Over Ethernet

o Wired Hybrid Protocols

• Wireless Technology

o Zigbee

o Bluetooth/Bluetooth Low Energy

o Enocean

o Wi-Fi

o Wireless Hybrid Protocols

Global Smart Lighting Market, By Application:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial

• Outdoor Lighting

• Public

• Others

Global Smart Lighting Market, By Installation Type:

• New Installation

• Retrofit Installation

Global Smart Lighting Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Smart Lighting Market:

• Philips Lighting

• Acuity Brands

• Osram

• Cree

• General Electric (GE + Current)

• Eaton

• Honeywell

• Legrand

• Hubbell Lighting

• Zumtobel Group

• Hafele Group

• Lutron Electronics

• Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting

• Streetlight.Vision

• Virtual Extension

• Syska LED

• Leviton Manufacturing

• Switchmate, Inc.

• Gooee

• Lifx

• Isotera

• Ketra

• Tao Light

• Nualight Limited

