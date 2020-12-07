Global Smart Watch Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 56.32 Bn by 2026, at a XX % CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Growing demand for wireless sports and fitness devices is driving the market. Currently, the use of smartwatches among cyclers, runners, gym-goers, swimmers, and athletes is increasing rapidly, because of their wide range of monitoring capabilities. The wireless synchronization of these watches with smartphones enables users to control music, notifications, alarms, auto sleep, and other functions, which drives the growth of the market. Moreover, an increase in investment in building a connected ecosystem across the world is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global smartwatch market in the upcoming years. However, each of these factors are expected to have a definite impact on the market.

The report covers the segments in the SmartWatch market such as Price Range, Product, Operating System, and Application. By product, extension smartwatches are contributing the highest revenue to the global market due to innovative applications such as tracking, alerts, and connectivity, which are compatible with extension smartwatches.

Based on the price range, high-end smartwatches accounted for approximately 90% of the overall market share because of the growing demand for wearable technology and the entry of a considerable number of established players is expected to drive the market. Limited battery life is expected to be a restraint for market growth, with a trade-off between battery life and overall performance.

North America is the large market for smartwatches in terms of revenue, adoption of high-end smartwatches due to the presence of tech-savvy and health-conscious users in the North America region. Fitness and health are expected to remain the major applications of smartwatches over the forecast period. This is attributed mainly to the high smartphone penetration in the North American region.

The reports covers the recent development in the market for a smartwatch like in September 2019, Garmin unveiled new Venu smart-watch and adult Marvel watches. The Garmin Venu, VivoActive 4, VivoMove 3 and Legacy Heroes Series are all intended to give a tougher competition for the Apple Watch.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Smart Watch Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Smart Watch Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Smart Watch Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Smart Watch Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Smartwatch Market:

Global Smartwatch Market, by Price Range:

• High-end Smartwatches

• Mid-end Smartwatches

• Low-end Smartwatches

Global Smartwatch Market, by Product:

• Extension smartwatch

• Classic smartwatch

• Standalone smartwatch

Global Smartwatch Market, by Operating System:

• Android

• IOS

• Windows

• Others

Global Smartwatch Market, by Application:

• Personal Assistance

• Wellness

• Sports

• Medical

• Others

Global Smartwatch Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key player’s operating in Global Smartwatch Market:

• Apple

• Samsung

• Sony

• Motorola/Lenovo

• LG

• Pebble

• Fitbit

• Garmin

• Withings

• Polar

• Asus

• Huawei

• ZTE

• inWatch

• Casio

• TAG Heuer

• TomTom

• Qualcomm

• Weloop

• Epson

• Geak

• SmartQ

• Hopu

• Truly

