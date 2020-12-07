Global Solar Panel Cleaning Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1.30 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.10 % during a forecast period.

Solar panel cleaning is the process , which is used to remove accumulated particles like atmospheric dust, bird droppings, ashes from wildfires and other debris from the panel surface. The cleaning process is adopted to enhance the power conversion capability of solar panel modules.

Renewable integration objectives, investment subsidies, and government support programs are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the solar panel cleaning system market. Ongoing economic growth across developing countries coupled with the rise in energy demand is expected to boost the market growth in the global solar panel cleaning market

On the other hand, the high cost of cleaning systems, a requirement of a large workforce and high consumption of water are some of the factors, which are expected to limit the market growth.

An Autonomous solar panel segment is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Ongoing technological advancement in technologies, which can optimize superior power output, fast performance operations and reduction in the labor cost is expected to increase the service adoption. Additionally, integration of the various smart technologies with the artificial intelligence & machine learning is expected to drive the growth in the global solar panel cleaning market.

The automated robotic cleaning segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. ARC is one of the most frequently used solar panel cleaning technologies. An introduction of government-sponsored mandates throughout arid and extreme climate regions to restrict labor activities in high temperatures is forming a favorable business scenario for the market.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global solar panel cleaning market. The huge untapped potential of solar PV across the region with the government funding toward ongoing large-scale PV projects is expected to drive the solar panel cleaning industry in the region. An increase in solar capacity additions because of the favorable regulatory environment and declining panel cost is expected to boost the market growth.

Some of the prominent key players in the market are focusing on providing dry cleaning technologies, which utilizes organic cleaning concentrates to perform their operations to reinforce their position. Leading key players have aligned their focus toward areas, which have huge potential including the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Solar Panel Cleaning Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Solar Panel Cleaning Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Solar Panel Cleaning Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Solar Panel Cleaning Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Scope of the Report for Global Solar Panel Cleaning Market

Global Solar Panel Cleaning Market, By Technology

• Wet Cleaning

• Dry Cleaning

Global Solar Panel Cleaning Market, By Type

• Water Based Cleaning System

• Electrostatic

• Robotic

Global Solar Panel Cleaning Market, By Process

• Semi-Automated

• Automated

• Water Brushes

• Electrostatic

• Automated Robotic

• Others

Global Solar Panel Cleaning Market, By Mode of Operation

• Manual

• Autonomous

Global Solar Panel Cleaning Market, By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial & utility

• Others

Global Solar Panel Cleaning Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Solar Panel Cleaning Market

• BP Metalmeccanica s.r.l.

• Solar Cleaning Machinary (SCM)

• Indisolar Products Private Limited

• AX System

• VIP Clean s.r.l.

• IDRIS Automation

• Unger Germany GmbH

• Enel Green Power S.p.A.

• Heliotex LLC

• Ecoppia

• Ecovacs Robotics

• Parish Maintenance Supply

• Krcher UK Ltd.

• IPC Eagle

• Integra Global Co. Ltd.

Chapter One: Solar Panel Cleaning Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Solar Panel Cleaning Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Solar Panel Cleaning Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Solar Panel Cleaning Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Solar Panel Cleaning Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Solar Panel Cleaning Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Solar Panel Cleaning Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Solar Panel Cleaning by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Solar Panel Cleaning Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Solar Panel Cleaning Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Solar Panel Cleaning Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

