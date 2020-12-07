Laboratory Automation market has been analyzed by utilizing the best combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with a unique blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the Laboratory Automation market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology, wherein our industry experts and team of primary participants helped in compiling the best quality with realistic parametric estimations.

In4Research’s latest market research report on the Laboratory Automation market, with the help of a complete viewpoint, provides readers with an estimation of the global market landscape. This report on the Laboratory Automation market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2020 to 2026, wherein, 2019 is the base year. This report enables readers to make important decisions regarding their business, with the help of a variety of information enclosed in the study.

This report on the Laboratory Automation market also provides data on the developments made by important key companies and stakeholders in the market, along with competitive intelligence. The report also covers an understanding of strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the market trends and restraints in the landscape.

Questions Answered in Laboratory Automation Market Report:

What will be the Laboratory Automation market generate by the end of the forecast period?

What are the major trends expected developing Laboratory Automation market?

What are the new major NPD, M&A, acquisitions in the Laboratory Automation market?

Which are the opportunities in the Laboratory Automation market after the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which segment of the Laboratory Automation market is likely to have the highest market share by 2026?

What are the important factors and their effects on the Laboratory Automation market?

Which regions currently contributing the maximum market share to overall market?

What are the major considerations expected to drive the Laboratory Automation market?

What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the Laboratory Automation market to expand their geographic presence?

This report answers all questions and more about the industry, helping major stakeholders and key players in making the right business decisions and strategizing to achieve targeted goals.

Based on Product type, Laboratory Automation market can be segmented as: –

Software

Automated Workstations

Off-The-Shelf Automated Workcells

Microplate Readers

Robotic Systems

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Other Equipments

Based on Application, Laboratory Automation market can be segmented:

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

The Laboratory Automation industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

BD

Abbott Diagnostics

Olympus

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Roche Holding

Hamilton Robotics

Siemens

Danaher Corporation

Tecan Group

Agilent Technologies

Biomérieux

Perkinelmer

Qiagen

Aurora Biomed

Biotek Instruments

If you are planning to invest into new products or trying to understand this growing market, this report is your starting point.

Regional Overview & Analysis of Laboratory Automation Market:

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Analysis of COVID-19 Impact & Post Pandemic Opportunities in Laboratory Automation Market:



The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Laboratory Automation market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Laboratory Automation has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Laboratory Automation market.

Table of Content: Global Laboratory Automation Market

Chapter 1. Research Objective

1.1 Objective, Definition & Scope

1.2 Methodology

1.2.1 Primary Research

1.2.2 Secondary Research

1.2.3 Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach

1.2.4 Assumptions & Assessments

1.3 Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping

1.3.1 FABRIC Platform

1.4 Data mining & efficiency

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 Laboratory Automation Market Overview

2.2 Interconnectivity & Related markets

2.3 Ecosystem Map

2.4 Laboratory Automation Market Business Segmentation

2.5 Laboratory Automation Market Geographic Segmentation

2.6 Competition Outlook

2.7 Key Statistics

Chapter 3. Strategic Analysis

3.1 Laboratory Automation Market Revenue Opportunities

3.2 Cost Optimization

3.3 Covid19 aftermath – Analyst view

3.4 Laboratory Automation Market Digital Transformation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 DROC

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Challenges

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Political

4.2.2 Economic

4.2.3 Social

4.2.4 Technological

4.3 Market Impacting Trends

4.3.1 Positive Impact Trends

4.3.2 Adverse Impact Trends

4.4 Porter’s 5-force Analysis

4.5 Market News – By Segments

4.5.1 Organic News

4.5.2 Inorganic News

Chapter 5. Segmentation & Statistics

5.1 Segmentation Overview

5.2 Demand Forecast & Market Sizing

