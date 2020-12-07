Mon. Dec 7th, 2020

Artificial Intelligence Platform Market is expected to reach USD 29.72 Billion by 2026

BySam Evans

Dec 7, 2020

Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Research Report is expected to reach USD 29.72 Billion by 2026 from 2.14 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR 30.1%.The factors such as propagation in data generation,increasing demand for AI-based solutions and due to the data that requires analysis to improve decision-making process of service providers.

