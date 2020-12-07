Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Research Report is expected to reach USD 29.72 Billion by 2026 from 2.14 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR 30.1%.The factors such as propagation in data generation,increasing demand for AI-based solutions and due to the data that requires analysis to improve decision-making process of service providers.

The Artificial Intelligence Platform Market is segmented by components, deployment modes, applications, end-users and geographies. In the component segment the tool sub-segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in forecast period. The global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Research Report on the basis of geographies is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America. The North American regions are expected to have the largest market share due to higher focus on the R&D. The Asia Pacific regions are expected to be the fastest growing Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Research Report during forecast period due to higher technological advancement and rapid expansion of domestic enterprise.

