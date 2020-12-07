Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market (FWA) was valued at US$ 396 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 91,633.88 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 97.49 % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding 5G fixed wireless access market (FWA) dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the 5G fixed wireless access market (FWA).

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Present mobile network technology just isn’t able to offer download speeds or latency levels that can contest with a modern fiber broadband connection. But, the next stage of FWA will use 5G network technology, such as beam-forming and a high-frequency mmWave (millimeter wave) spectrum, to provide a substantial performance boost to wireless broadband services. 5G Fixed Wireless Access provides services like fiber-based broadband network and offers improved data speed head of current broadband standards.

5G FWA recollects the key benefit of current FWA offerings in that it allows the establishment of quick and cheap broadband service, even in areas that don’t have ready access to fixed line home broadband is driving the growth of the market. 5G FWA doesn’t need any engineering works at the customer end – just the delivery. 5G FWA provides many advantages such as high data speed and services. 5G FWA reduces the primary cost of establishment compared to a physical fiber line method. Also growing used of millimeter-wave technology in 5G FWA drives the growth of the 5G fixed wireless access market (FWA).

However, the key factors which hamper the growth of the market are an interruption in making decisions associated with standardization of spectrum allocation, the high cost of infrastructure and opposing impact of millimeter-wave technology on the environment. Power dissipation in Mimo, compatibility issues between traditional and 5g networks, inter-cell interference and short wavelengths of millimeter waves are the major challenges faced by the global 5G fixed wireless access market (FWA).

Several opportunities are generating for this market because of the increasing demand for 5G FWA networks from varied industries, extraordinary progress in telecommunications and networking technologies, rising demand for IoT and cloud-based services and growing focus on the development of a 5G network.

Primarily for the first few years, this market will be majorly controlled by the semi-urban areas, the post which we can see a larger influence of FWA in rural areas. Semi-Urban area is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period owing to the high power transmission/reception and progressive antenna technologies, this 5G FWA could be a game changer for semi-urban customers. The 5G fixed wireless access market will slightly behave allowing to different spectrums used across dissimilar areas. For example, in suburban areas and urban areas, the higher spectrum would be favoured, while rural areas can use lower frequencies for FWA services.

Noting the present industry trend, less than half of the families are probable to opt for a fixed copper or fiber broadband connection by 2026. In many countries, it is not economically sustainable to build fixed broadband infrastructure. 5G fixed wireless is an ideal substitute mainly for residential customers as users can get gigabits of speeds at an inexpensive price, with no installation concerns are driving the growth of the global 5G fixed wireless access market (FWA).

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global 5G fixed wireless access market during the forecast period owing to the full-fledged 5G employment in North America, it is anticipated to boost on-demand video services. In the present scenario, the market for such services is rising continuously. Companies such as AT&T (US) and Verizon (US) are pouring the telecom sector, but both these players are looking to expand their business from core mobile services and contest more effectively in internet services. These factors are supporting the growth of the market.

Scope of the Global 5G fixed wireless access market (FWA)

Global 5G fixed wireless access market (FWA), by Offering

• Hardware

o Access Units

o CPE

• Services

Global 5G fixed wireless access market (FWA), by Demography

• Urban

• Semi-Urban

• Rural

Global 5G fixed wireless access market (FWA), by Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Government

• Others

Global 5G fixed wireless access market (FWA), by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global 5G fixed wireless access market (FWA)

• Qualcomm Technologies

• Nokia

• Huawei

• Ericsson

• Mimosa Networks, Inc.

• Cohere Technologies, Inc.

• Siklu Communication

• AT&T INC.

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• Cisco

• Arqiva

• Cellular South, Inc.

• Orange S.A.

• United States Cellular Corporation

• Telus Corporation

• Telefónica S.A.

• Mobile Telephone Networks

• Swisscom

• Hrvatski Telekom

