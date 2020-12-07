“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Microbiome Sequencing Services Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Microbiome Sequencing Services:

The rising use of microbiomes in genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics and technological advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS) are the major factors driving the growth of the global microbiome sequencing services. Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Baseclear

Clinical-Microbiomics

Molzym

Zymo Research

Rancho Biosciences

Microbiome Therapeutics

Microbiome Insights

Openbiome

Resphera Biosciences

Metabiomics

Ubiome

Shanghai Realbio Technology

Diversigen

Merieux Nutrisciences Market Segment by Type, covers:

Sequencing By Synthesis

Sequencing By Ligation

Sanger Sequencing Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Pharmaceuticals

Biotech Companies

Academic

Authorities Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

This report focuses on the Microbiome Sequencing Services in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market in 2016.