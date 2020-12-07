“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Diesel Fuel Injection Systems:

The fuel injection system lies at the very heart of the diesel engine. By pressurizing and injecting the fuel, the system forces it into air that has been compressed to high pressure in the combustion chamber. Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Bosch

Denso

Delphi

Continental

Weifu Group

Woodward

Shandong Kangda

Stanadyne

PurePower Technologies Market Segment by Type, covers:

Pump-Line-Nozzle Injection System

Common Rail Injection System

Other Injection System Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive

Construction & Agriculture Machinery

Other Industry Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Diesel Fuel Injection Systems. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of 836 million USD in 2016 and will be 833 million USD in 2022.

Due to the stricter emission policies, High Press Common Rail Injection System is the more and more popular due to the sufficient burning. The consumption market share of Common Rail Injection System is about 20.35% in 2016 and the figure is expected to be higher in the next several years.

The worldwide market for Diesel Fuel Injection Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 9130 million USD in 2024, from 7950 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.