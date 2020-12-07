Mon. Dec 7th, 2020

Home Use Lancing Devices Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Manufactures, Types, Application and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Home Use Lancing Devices

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Home Use Lancing Devices Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Home Use Lancing Devices industry.

About Home Use Lancing Devices:

  • Lancing device is an instrument equipped with a lancet. It is also most commonly used by diabetics during blood glucose monitoring. The depth of skin penetration can be adjusted for various skin thicknesses. Long lancing devices are used for fetal scalp blood testing to get a measure of the acid base status of the fetus.

    Home Use Lancing Devices Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Roche
  • LifeScan
  • Abbott
  • Ascensia
  • B. Braun
  • Terumo
  • ARKRAY
  • Trividia Health
  • SANNUO
  • GMMC
  • BIONIME

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Adjustable Lancing Device
  • Non-adjustable Lancing Device

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Cholesterol Tests
  • Glucose Tests
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • The lancing device is a convenient medical tool for collecting capillary blood samples for glucose monitoring or other tests requiring one or two drops of blood. It is dedicated for home diagnostics and aimed to be used by patients when performing skin puncture on them. A convenient and effortless device specially designed for the highest comfort in daily diabetes management.
  • In the last several years, global market of Lancing device developed year by year, with an average growth rate of 5.5% for the sales. In 2016, global revenue of lancing device is nearly 270 M USD; the sale is about 47.2 million units.
  • In the next few years, Lancing device industry will maintain increasing at a relatively high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
  • The classification of Lancing device includes Adjustable Lancing Device, Non-adjustable Lancing Device. The proportion of Adjustable Lancing Device in 2016 is about 94%, and the proportion is increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
  • Lancing device is widely used in cholesterol tests, glucose tests and other tests. The more than half of lancing device is used in glucose test, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 70%, but the Lancing device used in cholesterol test is enjoying more and more market share.
  • North America and Europe is the main consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 41.7% and 27.6% in 2016. Other regions also enjoy the major market share in global region.
  • Market competition is intense. Roche, LifeScan, Abbott, Ascensia, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Lancing device industry will be more and more popular in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Home Use Lancing Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 370 million USD in 2024, from 270 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Home Use Lancing Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Home Use Lancing Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Home Use Lancing Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Home Use Lancing Devices in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Home Use Lancing Devices market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Home Use Lancing Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Home Use Lancing Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Home Use Lancing Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Home Use Lancing Devices Market Report:

    • What will be the Home Use Lancing Devices market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Home Use Lancing Devices market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Home Use Lancing Devices Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Home Use Lancing Devices Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Home Use Lancing Devices Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Home Use Lancing Devices Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Home Use Lancing Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Home Use Lancing Devices Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Home Use Lancing Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Home Use Lancing Devices Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Home Use Lancing Devices Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Home Use Lancing Devices Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Home Use Lancing Devices Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Home Use Lancing Devices Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Home Use Lancing Devices Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Home Use Lancing Devices Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Home Use Lancing Devices Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Home Use Lancing Devices Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Home Use Lancing Devices Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

    All News

