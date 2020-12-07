“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Home Use Lancing Devices:

Lancing device is an instrument equipped with a lancet. It is also most commonly used by diabetics during blood glucose monitoring. The depth of skin penetration can be adjusted for various skin thicknesses. Long lancing devices are used for fetal scalp blood testing to get a measure of the acid base status of the fetus. Home Use Lancing Devices Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Roche

LifeScan

Abbott

Ascensia

B. Braun

Terumo

ARKRAY

Trividia Health

SANNUO

GMMC

BIONIME Market Segment by Type, covers:

Adjustable Lancing Device

Non-adjustable Lancing Device Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Cholesterol Tests

Glucose Tests

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

The lancing device is a convenient medical tool for collecting capillary blood samples for glucose monitoring or other tests requiring one or two drops of blood. It is dedicated for home diagnostics and aimed to be used by patients when performing skin puncture on them. A convenient and effortless device specially designed for the highest comfort in daily diabetes management.

In the last several years, global market of Lancing device developed year by year, with an average growth rate of 5.5% for the sales. In 2016, global revenue of lancing device is nearly 270 M USD; the sale is about 47.2 million units.

In the next few years, Lancing device industry will maintain increasing at a relatively high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The classification of Lancing device includes Adjustable Lancing Device, Non-adjustable Lancing Device. The proportion of Adjustable Lancing Device in 2016 is about 94%, and the proportion is increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Lancing device is widely used in cholesterol tests, glucose tests and other tests. The more than half of lancing device is used in glucose test, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 70%, but the Lancing device used in cholesterol test is enjoying more and more market share.

North America and Europe is the main consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 41.7% and 27.6% in 2016. Other regions also enjoy the major market share in global region.

Market competition is intense. Roche, LifeScan, Abbott, Ascensia, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Lancing device industry will be more and more popular in the future.

The worldwide market for Home Use Lancing Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 370 million USD in 2024, from 270 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.