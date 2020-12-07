“Multimodal Transportation Market for Chemical and Petroleum Industry Market in US Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Multimodal Transportation Market for Chemical and Petroleum Industry Market in US industry.

Our Company has been monitoring the multimodal transportation market for chemical and petroleum industry in US and it is poised to grow by USD 480.14 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on multimodal transportation market for chemical and petroleum industry in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current US market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduction in the freight transportation costs and transportation infrastructural developments driving multimodal transportation in the US. In addition, reduction in the freight transportation costs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The multimodal transportation market for chemical and petroleum industry in US analysis includes end-user segment and transportation mode segment

BDP International Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Crowley Maritime Corp.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

MARUBENI LOGISTICS Corp.

Mitsubishi Logistics Corp.

Schenker AG

Transport Maritime et Transit USA Inc.

YUSEN LOGISTICS Co. Ltd.

Market Drivers: Reduction In The Freight Transportation Costs.

Market Trends: Increasing Growth In Non-Conventional Oil Production And Refining Capacity