Our Company has been monitoring the cold chain market in APAC and it is poised to grow by USD 79.20 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. Our reports on cold chain market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current APAC market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for frozen and sea food due to changing consumption patterns, increasing trade of pharma and healthcare devices in APAC, and convergence of IT and vehicular technology in cold chain systems. In addition, rising demand for frozen and sea food due to changing consumption patterns is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cold chain market in APAC analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.

AGRO Merchants Group

Americold Realty Trust

Burris Logistics

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corp.

John Swire & Sons Ltd.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

LINEAGE LOGISTICS HOLDING LLC

Orient Overseas International Ltd.

United Parcel Service Inc. Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: Rising Demand For Frozen And Sea Food Due To Changing Consumption Patterns.

Market Trends: The Adoption Of The Ppp Model For Infrastructural Development In Supply Chains