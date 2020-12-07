“Automotive ADAS Market in China Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Automotive ADAS Market in China industry.

About Automotive ADAS Market in China:

Our Company has been monitoring the automotive ADAS market in China and it is poised to grow by USD 2.30 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive ADAS market in China provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current china market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing importance of crash test and NCAP ratings, declining price of sensors is making automotive ADAS products affordable and growth of automotive industry in China. In addition, growing importance of crash test and NCAP ratings is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive ADAS market in China market analysis include segments.1.

Automotive ADAS Market in China Market Manufactures:

Aptiv Plc

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Magna International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

Veoneer Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: Growing Importance Of Crash Test And Ncap Ratings.

Market Trends: Growing Development Of Ai-Enabled Adas Solutions