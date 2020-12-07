Mon. Dec 7th, 2020

Automotive ADAS Market in China Market 2020-2024 by Size, Share, Global Regions and Progressing at a CAGR of 14%

Automotive ADAS Market in China

Automotive ADAS Market in China Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Automotive ADAS Market in China industry.

About Automotive ADAS Market in China:

Our Company has been monitoring the automotive ADAS market in China and it is poised to grow by USD 2.30 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive ADAS market in China provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current china market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing importance of crash test and NCAP ratings, declining price of sensors is making automotive ADAS products affordable and growth of automotive industry in China. In addition, growing importance of crash test and NCAP ratings is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive ADAS market in China market analysis include segments.1.

Automotive ADAS Market in China Market Manufactures:

  • Aptiv Plc
  • Continental AG
  • DENSO Corp.
  • Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
  • Intel Corp.
  • Magna International Inc.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Valeo SA
  • Veoneer Inc.
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

    Market Dynamics:

  • Market Drivers: Growing Importance Of Crash Test And Ncap Ratings.
  • Market Trends: Growing Development Of Ai-Enabled Adas Solutions
  • Market Challenge: Risks in competitions with global player

    Market Segments:

    By Technology
    • BSD
    • PAS
    • DMS
    • FCW
    • Others
    By Application
    • Passenger cars
    • Commercial vehicles

    This report focuses on the global Automotive ADAS Market in China status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive ADAS Market in China development in APAC.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To analyze global Automotive ADAS Market in China status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

    To present the Automotive ADAS Market in China development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

    To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

    Table of Contents of Automotive ADAS Market in China Market:

    Executive Summary

    Market Overview

    Market Landscape

    Market ecosystem

    Value chain analysis

    Market Sizing

    Market definition

    Market segment analysis

    Market size 2019

    Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

    Five Forces Analysis

    Five forces summary

    Bargaining power of buyers

    Bargaining power of suppliers

    Threat of new entrants

    Threat of substitutes

    Threat of rivalry

    Market condition

    Market Segmentation by Type

    Customer landscape

    Geographic Landscape

    Geographic segmentation

    Geographic comparison

    Market opportunity by geography

    Volume driver – demand led growth

    Market challenges

    Market trends

    Vendor Landscape

    Vendor landscape

    Landscape disruption

    Competitive scenario

    Vendor Analysis

    Appendix

