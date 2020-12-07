“Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Governance Risk and Compliance Platform industry.

About Governance Risk and Compliance Platform:

Our Company has been monitoring the governance risk and compliance platform market and it is poised to grow by USD 28.75 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Our reports on governance risk and compliance platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased need to comply with regulatory requirements, exponential growth in corporate data, and quick and easy deployment of GRC policies. In addition, increased need to comply with regulatory requirements is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The governance risk and compliance platform market analysis include deployment segment and geographic landscapes.

Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market Manufactures:

Mitratech Holdings Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NAVEX Global Inc.

Newport Consulting Group LLC

Oracle Corp.

SAI Global Pty. Ltd.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corp. Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: Increased Need To Comply With Regulatory Requirements.

Market Trends: Integration Of Grc Platform With Third Platform Technologies