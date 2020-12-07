“Running Gear Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Running Gear industry.

About Running Gear:

Our Company has been monitoring the running gear market and it is poised to grow by USD 269.92 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. Our reports on running gear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the product innovation leading to category premiumization and opportunity of high operating margin. In addition, product innovation leading to category premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The running gear market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes.

Running Gear Market Manufactures:

adidas AG

ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

ASICS Corp.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

Skechers USA Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

VF Corp.

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: Product Innovation Leading To Category Premiumization.

Market Trends: Growing Online Sales Of Running Apparel And Footwear