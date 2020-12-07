“Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) industry.

Our Company has been monitoring the mobile value-added services (VAS) market and it is poised to grow by USD 342.50 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Our reports on mobile value-added services (VAS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid increase in smartphone penetration and rapid penetration of mobile broadband.

The mobile value-added services (VAS) market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market Manufactures:

Alphabet Inc.

America Movil SAB de CV

Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Vodafone Group Plc Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: Rapid Increase In Smartphone Penetration.

Market Trends: Digitization Of Key Industries