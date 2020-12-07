Mon. Dec 7th, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

Global Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market 2020-2024 Sales Channel, Distributors, Progressing at a CAGR of 15% and Forecast

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS)

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) industry.

About Mobile Value-added Services (VAS):

Our Company has been monitoring the mobile value-added services (VAS) market and it is poised to grow by USD 342.50 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Our reports on mobile value-added services (VAS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid increase in smartphone penetration and rapid penetration of mobile broadband.

The mobile value-added services (VAS) market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market Manufactures:

  • Alphabet Inc.
  • America Movil SAB de CV
  • Apple Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Reliance Industries Ltd.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
  • Vodafone Group Plc

    Market Dynamics:

  • Market Drivers: Rapid Increase In Smartphone Penetration.
  • Market Trends: Digitization Of Key Industries
  • Market Challenge: Risks in competitions with global player

    Market Segments:

    By Product
    • Mobile advertising
    • Mobile games
    • Mobile music and video streaming
    • Mobile money and m-commerce
    • Mobile publications

    This report focuses on the global Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) development in APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To analyze global Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

    To present the Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

    To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

    Table of Contents of Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market:

    Executive Summary

    Market Overview

    Market Landscape

    Market ecosystem

    Value chain analysis

    Market Sizing

    Market definition

    Market segment analysis

    Market size 2019

    Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

    Five Forces Analysis

    Five forces summary

    Bargaining power of buyers

    Bargaining power of suppliers

    Threat of new entrants

    Threat of substitutes

    Threat of rivalry

    Market condition

    Market Segmentation by Type

    Customer landscape

    Geographic Landscape

    Geographic segmentation

    Geographic comparison

    Market opportunity by geography

    Volume driver – demand led growth

    Market challenges

    Market trends

    Vendor Landscape

    Vendor landscape

    Landscape disruption

    Competitive scenario

    Vendor Analysis

    Appendix

