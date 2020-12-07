“K-12 Instruction Material Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the K-12 Instruction Material industry.

About K-12 Instruction Material:

Our Company has been monitoring the K-12 instruction material market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.74 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on K-12 instruction material market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for adaptive learning and improved access to education content. In addition, increasing demand for adaptive learning is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The K-12 instruction material market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes

K-12 Instruction Material Market Manufactures:

Blackboard Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Follett Corp.

Hachette Book Group Inc.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Mastery Education

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Pearson Plc

SANTILLANA GLOBAL SL

Scholastic Corp. Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: Increasing Demand For Adaptive Learning.

Market Trends: Growing Momentum Of Learning Management System