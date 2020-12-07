Mon. Dec 7th, 2020

K-12 Instruction Material Market 2020-2024 by Sales, Size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Progressing at a CAGR of 7% | Research Report by Absolute Reports

K-12 Instruction Material

K-12 Instruction Material Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the K-12 Instruction Material industry.

About K-12 Instruction Material:

Our Company has been monitoring the K-12 instruction material market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.74 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on K-12 instruction material market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for adaptive learning and improved access to education content. In addition, increasing demand for adaptive learning is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The K-12 instruction material market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes

K-12 Instruction Material Market Manufactures:

  • Blackboard Inc.
  • Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
  • Follett Corp.
  • Hachette Book Group Inc.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
  • Mastery Education
  • McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
  • Pearson Plc
  • SANTILLANA GLOBAL SL
  • Scholastic Corp.

    Market Dynamics:

  • Market Drivers: Increasing Demand For Adaptive Learning.
  • Market Trends: Growing Momentum Of Learning Management System
  • Market Challenge: Risks in competitions with global player

    Market Segments:

    By Product
    • Traditional instruction material
    • Digital instruction material

    This report focuses on the global K-12 Instruction Material status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the K-12 Instruction Material development in North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To analyze global K-12 Instruction Material status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

    To present the K-12 Instruction Material development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

    To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

    Table of Contents of K-12 Instruction Material Market:

    Executive Summary

    Market Overview

    Market Landscape

    Market ecosystem

    Value chain analysis

    Market Sizing

    Market definition

    Market segment analysis

    Market size 2019

    Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

    Five Forces Analysis

    Five forces summary

    Bargaining power of buyers

    Bargaining power of suppliers

    Threat of new entrants

    Threat of substitutes

    Threat of rivalry

    Market condition

    Market Segmentation by Type

    Customer landscape

    Geographic Landscape

    Geographic segmentation

    Geographic comparison

    Market opportunity by geography

    Volume driver – demand led growth

    Market challenges

    Market trends

    Vendor Landscape

    Vendor landscape

    Landscape disruption

    Competitive scenario

    Vendor Analysis

    Appendix

