About Automotive Instrument Panel:

Our Company has been monitoring the automotive instrument panel market and it is poised to grow by 13 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive instrument panel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the in-car personalization experience.

The automotive instrument panel market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes.

Automotive Instrument Panel Market Manufactures:

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies Plc

DENSO Corp.

Faurecia SA

IAV GmbH

International Automotive Components Group SA

Johnson Controls International Plc

KKR & Co. Inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: In-Car Personalization Experience.

Market Trends: Demand For Advanced Vehicle Features In Display And Infotainment