About Dental Floss:

Our Company has been monitoring the dental floss market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.13 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on the dental floss market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising oral health awareness among consumers and the growing market penetration of dental care products.

The dental floss market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscape.

Dental Floss Market Manufactures:

3M Co.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lion Corp.

Sunstar Suisse SA

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: Rising Oral Health Awareness Among Consumers.

Market Trends: Increasing Number Of Innovative Products