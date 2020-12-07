Mon. Dec 7th, 2020

Dental Floss Market 2020-2024 by Size, Share, Global Regions and Progressing at a CAGR of 5%

Dental Floss

Dental Floss Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Dental Floss industry.

About Dental Floss:

Our Company has been monitoring the dental floss market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.13 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on the dental floss market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising oral health awareness among consumers and the growing market penetration of dental care products.

The dental floss market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscape.

Dental Floss Market Manufactures:

  • 3M Co.
  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Co.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Lion Corp.
  • Sunstar Suisse SA
  • The Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Unilever Group

    • Market Dynamics:

  • Market Drivers: Rising Oral Health Awareness Among Consumers.
  • Market Trends: Increasing Number Of Innovative Products
  • Market Challenge: Threats in major regions

    Market Segments:

    By Product
    Waxed floss
    Unwaxed floss
    Others

    This report focuses on the global Dental Floss status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dental Floss development in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To analyze global Dental Floss status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

    To present the Dental Floss development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

    To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

    Table of Contents of Dental Floss Market:

    Executive Summary

    Market Overview

    Market Landscape

    Market ecosystem

    Value chain analysis

    Market Sizing

    Market definition

    Market segment analysis

    Market size 2019

    Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

    Five Forces Analysis

    Five forces summary

    Bargaining power of buyers

    Bargaining power of suppliers

    Threat of new entrants

    Threat of substitutes

    Threat of rivalry

    Market condition

    Market Segmentation by Type

    Customer landscape

    Geographic Landscape

    Geographic segmentation

    Geographic comparison

    Market opportunity by geography

    Volume driver – demand led growth

    Market challenges

    Market trends

    Vendor Landscape

    Vendor landscape

    Landscape disruption

    Competitive scenario

    Vendor Analysis

    Appendix

