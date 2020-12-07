Mon. Dec 7th, 2020

Global E-Learning Market in US Market 2020-2024 Sales Channel, Distributors, Progressing at a CAGR of 12% and Forecast

E-Learning Market in US

E-Learning Market in US Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the E-Learning Market in US industry.

About E-Learning Market in US:

Our Company has been monitoring the e-learning market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 21.64 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Our reports on e-learning market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current US market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the evolved learning and education landscape and widespread adoption of mobile-based learning.

The e-learning market in US analysis includes product segment and end-user segment.

E-Learning Market in US Market Manufactures:

  • Adobe Inc.
  • Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
  • D2L Corp.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
  • Instructure Inc.
  • John Wiley & Sons Inc.
  • McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
  • Pearson Plc
  • Providence Equity Partners LLC
  • RELX Plc

    • Market Dynamics:

  • Market Drivers: Evolved Learning And Education Landscape.
  • Market Trends: Subject Proficiency Assessment And Certification
  • Market Challenge: Risks in competitions with global player

    Market Segments:

    By Types:

    • Type 1
    • Type 2

    By Applications:

    • Application 1
    • Application 2

    This report focuses on the global E-Learning Market in US status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Learning Market in US development in US.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To analyze global E-Learning Market in US status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

    To present the E-Learning Market in US development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

    To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

    Table of Contents of E-Learning Market in US Market:

    Executive Summary

    Market Overview

    Market Landscape

    Market ecosystem

    Value chain analysis

    Market Sizing

    Market definition

    Market segment analysis

    Market size 2019

    Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

    Five Forces Analysis

    Five forces summary

    Bargaining power of buyers

    Bargaining power of suppliers

    Threat of new entrants

    Threat of substitutes

    Threat of rivalry

    Market condition

    Market Segmentation by Type

    Customer landscape

    Geographic Landscape

    Geographic segmentation

    Geographic comparison

    Market opportunity by geography

    Volume driver – demand led growth

    Market challenges

    Market trends

    Vendor Landscape

    Vendor landscape

    Landscape disruption

    Competitive scenario

    Vendor Analysis

    Appendix

    • By sambit

