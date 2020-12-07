“E-Learning Market in US Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the E-Learning Market in US industry.

About E-Learning Market in US:

Our Company has been monitoring the e-learning market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 21.64 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Our reports on e-learning market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current US market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the evolved learning and education landscape and widespread adoption of mobile-based learning.

The e-learning market in US analysis includes product segment and end-user segment.

E-Learning Market in US Market Manufactures:

Adobe Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

D2L Corp.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Instructure Inc.

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

RELX Plc

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: Evolved Learning And Education Landscape.

Market Trends: Subject Proficiency Assessment And Certification