About Licensed Sports Merchandise:

Our Company has been monitoring the licensed sports merchandise market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.28 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. Our reports on licensed sports merchandise market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the design and material innovations leading to product premiumization and high influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions.

The licensed sports merchandise market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscape.

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Manufactures:

adidas AG

Columbia Sportswear Co.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Kynetic

Nike Inc.

PRADA Group

PUMA SE

Under Armour Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: Design And Material Innovations Leading To Product Premiumization.

Market Trends: Increased Awareness About Fitness Activities