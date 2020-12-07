Mon. Dec 7th, 2020

Stand-up Paddleboard Market 2020 include Sales Channel, Distributors, Progressing at a CAGR of 4% and Forecast to 2024 Report by Absolute Reports

Dec 7, 2020

Stand-up Paddleboard

Stand-up Paddleboard Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Stand-up Paddleboard industry.

About Stand-up Paddleboard:

Our Company has been monitoring the stand-up paddleboard market and it is poised to grow by USD 58.99 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on stand-up paddleboard market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of surfing contests and the adoption of surfing in adventure tourism. In addition, the use of SUP for yoga and other leisure activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The stand-up paddleboard market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.

Stand-up Paddleboard Market Manufactures:

  • Airhead Sports Group
  • BIC Sport
  • Boardworks Surf & Sup.
  • Cascadia Board Co.
  • LAIRDSTANDUP
  • Red Paddle Co.
  • Starboard
  • SUP ATX LLC
  • Tower
  • Wenonah Canoe

    • Market Dynamics:

  • Market Drivers: The Growing Use Of Sup For Yoga And Other Leisure Activities.
  • Market Trends: Innovations In Sups
  • Market Challenge: Risks in competitions with global player

    Market Segments:

    By Product
    • Inflatables
    • Hardboards

    This report focuses on the global Stand-up Paddleboard status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Stand-up Paddleboard development in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To analyze global Stand-up Paddleboard status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

    To present the Stand-up Paddleboard development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

    To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

    Table of Contents of Stand-up Paddleboard Market:

    Executive Summary

    Market Overview

    Market Landscape

    Market ecosystem

    Value chain analysis

    Market Sizing

    Market definition

    Market segment analysis

    Market size 2019

    Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

    Five Forces Analysis

    Five forces summary

    Bargaining power of buyers

    Bargaining power of suppliers

    Threat of new entrants

    Threat of substitutes

    Threat of rivalry

    Market condition

    Market Segmentation by Type

    Customer landscape

    Geographic Landscape

    Geographic segmentation

    Geographic comparison

    Market opportunity by geography

    Volume driver – demand led growth

    Market challenges

    Market trends

    Vendor Landscape

    Vendor landscape

    Landscape disruption

    Competitive scenario

    Vendor Analysis

    Appendix

