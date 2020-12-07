“Offshore Decommissioning Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Offshore Decommissioning industry.

Our Company has been monitoring the offshore decommissioning market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.77 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on offshore decommissioning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the maturing oil and gas fields and aging platforms and fluctuations in oil and gas prices. In addition, maturing oil and gas fields and aging platforms is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

Aker Solutions ASA

General Electric Co.

Halliburton Co.

John Wood Group Plc

Oceaneering International Inc.

Ramboll Group AS

Schlumberger Ltd.

TechnipFMC Plc

TETRA Technologies Inc.

Weatherford International Plc

Market Drivers: Maturing Oil And Gas Fields And Aging Platforms.

Market Trends: Strong Regulation For Offshore Decommissioning Activities