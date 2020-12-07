Mon. Dec 7th, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

Global Automotive Connecting Rod Market 2020-2024 Sales Channel, Distributors, Progressing at a CAGR of 2% and Forecast

Automotive Connecting Rod

Automotive Connecting Rod Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Automotive Connecting Rod industry.

About Automotive Connecting Rod:

Our Company has been monitoring the automotive connecting rod market and it is poised to grow by 46.10 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive connecting rod market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the production shift to low-cost countries and the use of advanced materials in the manufacturing of connecting rods. In addition, the growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive connecting rod market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.

Automotive Connecting Rod Market Manufactures:

  • Albon Engineering and Manufacturing Plc
  • Cummins Inc.
  • Dover Corp.
  • Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
  • IT Forging (Thailand) Co. Ltd.Â 
  • JD Norman Industries Inc.
  • Linamar Corp.
  • MAHLE GmbH
  • Sanjo Machine Works Ltd.
  • YASUNAGA Corp.

    • Market Dynamics:

  • Market Drivers: Growth Of Automotive Industry In Emerging Economies.
  • Market Trends: Use Of High-Strength Steel Connecting Rods
  • Market Challenge: Threats in major regions

    Market Segments:

    By Application
    • Passenger cars
    • Commercial vehicles

    This report focuses on the global Automotive Connecting Rod status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Connecting Rod development in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To analyze global Automotive Connecting Rod status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

    To present the Automotive Connecting Rod development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

    To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

    Table of Contents of Automotive Connecting Rod Market:

    Executive Summary

    Market Overview

    Market Landscape

    Market ecosystem

    Value chain analysis

    Market Sizing

    Market definition

    Market segment analysis

    Market size 2019

    Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

    Five Forces Analysis

    Five forces summary

    Bargaining power of buyers

    Bargaining power of suppliers

    Threat of new entrants

    Threat of substitutes

    Threat of rivalry

    Market condition

    Market Segmentation by Type

    Customer landscape

    Geographic Landscape

    Geographic segmentation

    Geographic comparison

    Market opportunity by geography

    Volume driver – demand led growth

    Market challenges

    Market trends

    Vendor Landscape

    Vendor landscape

    Landscape disruption

    Competitive scenario

    Vendor Analysis

    Appendix

