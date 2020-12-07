Europe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2027 from USD 41.78 Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The active pharmaceutical ingredient is the drug component which is responsible for producing the medicinal effects on patients. API or active pharmaceutical ingredient and excipient are two key components for drug that are used by manufacturers. Combination therapies are used by certain drugs that include multiple active ingredients for treatment of illness symptoms. API forms the central ingredient while the excipient is the substance that covers API and is used for delivering medication inside the human body system. Excipients re chemically inactive substances by composition and do not react with the API. Pharmaceutical companies that are into manufacturing of drugs use certain pre-notified standards for determining the API strength of each drug. The standard may vary broadly from one brand to another as companies use different tests manufacturing drugs.

Europe active pharmaceuticals market is segmented into drug type, manufacturer type, synthesis type, therapeutic area, and geography. Considering the synthesis type segment, the market for active pharmaceuticals is divided into biotech and synthetic. High R&D for novel biosimilar drugs and the shift in focus of traditional manufacturers towards biological drugs resulted in biotech segment holding the largest segment. On the basis of drug type, the market has been divided into branded drugs, generic drugs, and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. Higher spending on R&D activities together with the rise in drug prices have resulted in branded drugs holding the largest segment and has a huge scope of growth as well. By manufacturer type, the market diverges into merchant and captive manufacturers as merchant manufacturers have held one of the fastest growing. A rise in outsourcing of drug molecule formulation by drug manufacturers is a major factor that has boosted the growth of merchant manufacturer segment. In addition, drug manufacturers are choosing outsourcing options for eliminating the need of heavy investment in their manufacturing process. This has acted as another major factor to boost the high growth of merchant manufacturers in Europe.

Europe is very strict about its medical facilities and rules. This has resulted in manufacturers becoming more stringent about the active pharmaceutical ingredients. Presence of some large pharmaceutical companies that manufacture drugs has resulted in market growth for active pharmaceutical ingredients in Europe. UK, Germany, and France are a few major countries that have resulted in higher demand for API and boosted the overall market growth.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at a market value for Europe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market.

Some of the key players in the Europe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market include:

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Merck

• Abbvie

• Sun Pharmaceuticals

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

• Albemarle Corporation

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Eli Lily and Company

• Vinchem

• Corden Pharma

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Synthesis Type:

• Biotech

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Recombinant Proteins

• Vaccines

• Synthetic

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Drug Type:

• Branded Drugs

• Generic Drugs

• Over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Manufacturer Type:

• Captive Manufacturers

• Merchant Manufacturers

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Therapeutic Area:

• Cardiology

• Pulmonology

• Oncology

• Neurology

• Ophthalmology

• Orthopedics

• Others

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Geography:

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Russia

• Spain

• Others

