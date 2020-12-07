Global Data Centre Virtualization Market was valued at USD 4.93 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 17.67 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 17.3% over forecast period 2020-2027.



The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Data Centre Virtualization Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Data Centre Virtualization Market Dynamic’s:

Data centre virtualization is basically a particular process where the designing, development and deployment of data centre on cloud computing and virtualization technology is performed. This process enables the virtualization of physical servers in a facility for data centre, networking, storage and other infrastructures equipment and devices. Various factors such as need to reduce enterprise operational costs and enhance business agility, an increasing demand for unified and centralized management of data centre and growing data centre complexities are mainly driving the global data centre virtualization market over forecast period.

Request For View Sample Data Centre Virtualization Market Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/62856

However, lack of awareness regarding virtualization technology and limitations associated with the virtualization of legacy IT infrastructure, lack of technical expertise and cyber security concerns are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Data Centre Virtualization Market is segmented by type, organization size, end user and by region. By type, the optimization services segment held 37.87% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Optimization services includes services for virtualization health check, data centre disaster recovery, performance management, and virtual data centre optimization assessment. By end user, the healthcare end user segment is expected to hold 28.87% of market share over forecast period. Healthcare organizations are adopting data virtualization techniques to manage and process the ever-growing amount of data.

By organization size, market is segmented into SMEs and Large Enterprises. Among these SMEs are expected to hold 57.45% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. SMEs are adopting cloud based and off-premises data centre virtualization tools on large scale to minimize the costs of hardware and maintenance for on-premises data centres, which are more suited to their financial budgets.

By geography, North America held 36.87% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Organizations in this region are adopting data centre virtualization to improve their infrastructure. Additionally, the presence of key market players in this region, such as VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon Web Services (US), and Citrix Systems (US) is also driving the market growth in this region. North America is followed by APAC and Europe.

APAC is expected to hold 28.87% of market share over forecast period. In this region SMEs are adopting data centre virtualization to increase agility, scalability, and flexibility of their private data centres, which, is expected to drive the growth of the data centre virtualization market in this region.

Report covers in depth analysis of key development, benchmarking on various parameters, marketing strategies and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Some of the key players covered in this report are Adobe Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) among others. These key players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, strategic alliances, expansions etc. to increase their regional presence and business opeartions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Data Centre Virtualization Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Data Centre Virtualization Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Data Centre Virtualization Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Data Centre Virtualization Market make the report investor’s guide.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Market Data Centre Virtualization Report Here:@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/62856

Scope of Global Data Centre Virtualization Market

Global Data Centre Virtualization Market by Type

• Advisory & Implementation Services

• Optimization Services

• Managed Services

• Technical Support Services

Global Data Centre Virtualization Market by Organization size

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs

Global Data Centre Virtualization Market by End User

• IT & Telecommunication

• Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

• Education

• Healthcare

• Government

• Retail & SCM

• Media & Entertainment

• Manufacturing & Automotive

• Others( Energy & Utility and Travel & Hospitality)

Global Data Centre Virtualization Market by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Global Data Centre Virtualization Market Major Players

• Adobe Systems, Inc.

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• AT&T, Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Citrix Systems, Inc.

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• HCL Technologies Ltd.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Radiant Communications Corporation

• VMware, Inc.

• Dell Corporation (U.S.)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Data Centre Virtualization Market Report at:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-data-centre-virtualization-market/62856/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors .

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Follows to Twitter: Maximize Market Research at:https://twitter.com/MMR_Business

Follows to Linkdin: Maximize Market Research at:https://www.linkedin.com/company/maxmize-market-research-pvt-ltd