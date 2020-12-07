Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market was valued at US$ 2.04Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 8.32Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.21% during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The major factor driving the implementation of global cloud access security brokers is the rising concern among enterprises for the security of cloud-based applications. Many organizations are moving towards the implementation of cloud technology, due to which they are in a need of strong network security, data security and threat management solutions that can be easily managed, identify the threat, customized and provides security without control of any physically-oriented elements such as hardware. Another driving factor for global cloud access security brokers is increasing demand for real-time security.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on the Solution segment,the data security solution segment is projected to have the largest market share in the global cloud access security brokers market. This solution segment is contributing significantly in the market owing to the growth of complex applications and increasing workloads. Now enterprises need to follow the regulatory compliance to monitor and control their data irrespective of the location. The data security solution segment is the core segment that prevents any kind of data leakage while moving from one place to another.

On the basis of service model segment, SaaS service model in the global cloud access security brokers market is projected to have the largest market in terms of size, during the forecast period. The main reason for the high implementation of SaaS among the service model is the increase usage of the global cloud-based applications from the cloud service providers. Still, the SaaS applications might contain malicious doings that may cause significant data loss. The global cloud access security brokers solutions helps in minimizing the loss of data through control and regular monitoring of the cloud-based applications and cloud services.

In terms of region, North America is projected to have the largest global cloud access security brokers’ market share and will dominate the market from 2015. Owing to improvements through research and development and technology and growing demand for business flexibility and agility. The market is expected to experience huge development in Asia-Pacific (APAC) owing to improved technology, cost efficiency, scalability, and improved productivity.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Cloud Access Security Brokers Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Cloud Access Security Brokers Market.

Scope of Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market, by Solution

• Control and Monitoring Cloud Services

• Risk and Compliance Management

• Data Security

• Threat Protection

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market, by Service

• Professional Service

• Support, Training and Maintenance

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market, by Service Model

• Infrastructure as A Service

• Platform as A Service

• Software as A Service

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market, by Organization Size

• SMBS

• Large Enterprises

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market, by Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Education

• Government

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Retail and Wholesale

• Telecommunication and It

• Others

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market

• Imperva, Inc.

• Bitglass

• Cloudlock

• Ciphercloud

• Skyhigh Networks

• Netskope

• Protegrity

• Adallom

• Perspecsys

• Cloudmask

