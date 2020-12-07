Global Digital Twin Market was valued US$ 2.11 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Rising demand for cloud-based platforms and the growing popularity of the internet of things (IoT) are driving the digital twin market growth globally. Increase in the demand for cost-effective solutions for industrial manufacturing is another major factor fuelling the growth of the digital twin market. The dominant use of industrial internet of things for manufacturing and designing is one major factor driving the growth of the digital twin market. However, managing all the design files for the digital twin among the suppliers and the distributors are restraining the market growth at the global level. The frequent cyber-attacks are the key challenge for the digital twin market during the upcoming period.

Based on end-user, the digital twin market is segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, home & commercial, electronics & electricals/machine manufacturing, energy & utilities, healthcare, and retail & consumer goods. Home and a commercial segment held the largest market share of XX% in 2018. Increasing demand for connected vehicles is anticipated to drive the segment in the coming years. Digital twins are deployed in the automobile sector for creating virtual models of a connected vehicle and capture the operational/behavioral data and evaluate the overall performance of the vehicle. The retail and consumer goods segment is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the digital twin market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America region held the XX% market share of digital twin market in 2018, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The factors that attribute to growth are the rising adoption of IoT technology by several large and medium scale organizations. The use of a digital twin market helps in developing the overall operational performance. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced digital twin is predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

Major Key players operating in this market are General Electric Company, SAP SE, Forbesindia.com, Siemens Ltd., Tibco Software Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Schnitger Corporation. Manufacturers in the digital twin market are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Digital Twin Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Digital Twin Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Digital Twin Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Digital Twin Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Digital Twin Market

Global Digital Twin Market, by End-User

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive & Transportation

• Home & Commercial

• Electronics & Electricals/Machine Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• Healthcare

• Retail & Consumer Goods

Global Digital Twin Market, by Application

• Dynamic Optimization

• Predictive Maintenance

• Machine & Equipment Health Monitoring

• Product Design & Development

Global Digital Twin Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Digital Twin Market

• General Electric Company

• SAP SE

• Forbesindia.com

• Siemens Ltd.

• Tibco Software Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Schnitger Corporation

• PTC

• Alphabet Inc.

• Dell

• Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• CSC

• AT&T

