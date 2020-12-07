Global Digital Insurance Platform Market was valued US$ 89.06 Bn in 2019 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Global Digital Insurance Platform Market

Global digital insurance platform market is segmented into the component, deployment type, organization size, application, and region. In terms of component, the digital insurance platform market is classified into tools and services. Based on deployment type, the digital insurance platform market is categorized into cloud and on-premises.

On the basis of organization size, the digital insurance platform market is segregated into large enterprise and SMEs. On the basis of application, the digital insurance platform market is classified into automotive and transportation, healthcare & life science, construction, consumer electronics, enterprise, industrial machines, and others. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The digital insurance platform enables stakeholders of the insurance industry to join through alone centralized framework for resolving multiple issues in the emerging high-value ecosystems. The platform acts as a support system for insurers to change from the traditional business developments toward the digital mode of connection, making the insurance ecosystem more customer-centric. It usually helps insurers in upgrading their operations with a built-in end on functionalities.

Gen Z is gradually intensifying the shift of various industries towards digital transformation. This is one of the main factors to have helped fuel the rise of the Digital Insurance Platform Market. The life insurance market has long being serviced primarily by only the independent agents offering manifold lines, lagging basic training and inexperienced as well making it another major driver for the growth of the market. However, it is the security related to the digitization that is posing as a major restraint for the market growth.

The automotive and transportation segment has been a major market for digital insurance platforms in terms of application areas. Technologies like artificial intelligence and telematics have help insurance companies to streamline the business operations along with deploying newer channels of insurance distribution. The digital insurance platform allows customers to search anywhere online for quotation, compare insurance policies, and get a suitable coverage in no time. The rise in the number of accidents has been another crucial factor to boost the digital insurance platform in automotive and transportation application segment.

The digital insurance platform component is divided into tools and services where the services is again segmented into managed services and professional services, comprising of consulting, implementation, as well as support & maintenance.

In terms of region, North America is expected to account for one of the largest market shares and dominated the digital insurance platform market from 2019 to 2026. The technological advancement along with rising in customer-centric insurance operations are certain key factors that have boosted the digital insurance platform market.

The key players of the digital insurance platform market include Accenture, Infosys, IBM, Oracle, TCS, and Microsoft.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Digital Insurance Platform market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Digital Insurance Platform market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Digital Insurance Platform market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Digital Insurance Platform market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Global Digital Insurance Platform Market

Global Digital Insurance Platform Market, By Component

• Tools

• Services

Global Digital Insurance Platform Market, By Deployment Type

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global Digital Insurance Platform Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprise

• SMEs

Global Digital Insurance Platform Market, By Application

• Automotive and Transportation

• Healthcare & Life science

• Construction

• Consumer Electronics

• Enterprise

• Industrial Machines

• Others

Global Digital Insurance Platform Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Digital Insurance Platform Market

• Accenture

• TCS

• IBM

• DXC Technology

• Mindtree

• Prima Solutions

• Oracle

• Microsoft

• SAP

• Cogitate Technology Solutions

• Cognizant

• Inzura

• Pegasystems

• Fineos

• Duck Creek

• RGI Group

• Infosys

• Bolt Solutions

• EIS Group

• StoneRiver

• Vertafore

