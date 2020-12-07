Global Data Wrangling Market was valued at US$ 1.23 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 5.22 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.82% during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Data wrangling is the process of cleaning and unifying messy and intricate data sets for easy access and analysis. Data wrangling mostly involves different sophisticated techniques for handling irregular or diverse data and deploying it for business use cases.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding data wrangling market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in data wrangling market.

One of the major factor which is driving the data wrangling market growth is it offers the self-service data preparation model. This model aids organizations to clean the data sets by themselves without concerning data scientist. This factor has effectively permitted the executives in an organization to draw business insights without the interference of IT teams. Moreover, Importance of big data across verticals and the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies with data wrangling tools is estimated to fuel the growth of data wrangling market. However, efforts made to keep data quality and lack of knowledge about the data wrangling tools in SMEs can limit the growth of the market. Moreover, rising regulations & growth of edge computing is making growth opportunities for data wrangling market.

Healthcare & life sciences are estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Healthcare industry verticals face multiple challenges, reaching from new disease outbreaks to maintaining optimal operational efficiency. Data wrangling can help in solving these healthcare challenges. With the huge amount of data available in the healthcare segment like personal information, disease, treatment, medical history, and payment data are created, which need to clean, prepared and set in a proper format to do analysis. Data wrangling tools would be adopted exponentially with the increase of digitalization in the healthcare & life sciences vertical.

Finance business function is expected to hold the largest market share in 2017 in the data wrangling market. Finance business function utilizes the power of analytics to determine risk factors, invest judiciously, increase business processes, identify target customers, access profitability, and predict future events. Furthermore, analytics software also helps in improving client relations, meeting regulatory obligations, driving revenue, streamlining back-office processes, managing risks, and emerging high-quality products and services.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share in 2017. This region firms some of the major vendors of data analytics and data wrangling tools like IBM, Oracle, Hitchi Vantara, SAS, and Trifacta that have their headquarters as well as direct sales offices over there. Moreover, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the global data wrangling market during the forecast period. Growing number of smart cities and proliferation of IoT devices, Asia Pacific is likely to witness huge growth in the upcoming years.

Scope of the Global Data Wrangling Market

Global Data Wrangling Market by Component

• Tools

o Tabula

o CSVKit

o Others

• Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

 Consulting Services

 Support & Maintenance Services

Global Data Wrangling Market by Deployment Model

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Data Wrangling Market by Organization Size

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Data Wrangling Market Business Function

• Marketing and Sales

• Finance

• Operations

• HR

• Legal

Global Data Wrangling Market by Industry

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Government & Public Sector

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Retail & Ecommerce

• Travel & Hospitality

• Telecom & IT

• Energy & Utilities

• Others

Global Data Wrangling Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Data Wrangling Market

• Trifacta

• Datawatch

• Dataiku

• IBM

• SAS Institute

• Oracle

• Talend

• Alteryx

• TIBCO

• Paxata

• Informatica

• Hitachi Vantara

• Teradata

• Datameer

• Cooladata

• Unifi

• Rapid Insight

• Infogix

• Zaloni

• Impetus

• Ideata Analytics

• Onedot

• IRI

• Brillio

• TMMData

