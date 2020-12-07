Risk Analytics Market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The Risk Analytics Market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are evaluated in the persuasive Risk Analytics Market report. The report gives market analysis by taking into account market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry. This market report estimates, Global market development trends for industry. The report also provides the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. Lastly, the report makes few important proposals for a new project of Risk Analytics Market before evaluating its feasibility.

Market Analysis: Global risk analytics market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 14.02% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value is due to the increasing instability of economies and stiff competitions resulting in higher risks associated in the market.

Major Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global risk analytics market are IBM Corporation; Oracle; SAP SE; SAS Institute Inc.; FIS; Moody’s Analytics, Inc.; Verisk Analytics, Inc.; AXIOMSL, Inc.; GURUCUL; PROVENIR; BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions; DataFactZ; RECORDED FUTURE, INC.; Digital Fineprint; Finastra; Accenture; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Genpact; ACL Services Ltd. dba Galvanize among others.

Risk Analytics Market Segmentation: Global Risk Analytics Market By Component (Software, Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Risk Type (Portfolio Risk, Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk, Others), Vertical (Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Risk Analytics Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increased need for meeting the stringent compliances and industrial regulations posed by various governments and authorities; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Large financial costs associated with the integration and maintenance of this technology will restrict the market growth

In May 2019, IBM Corporation in collaboration with Thomson Reuters announced availability of a solution for financial institutions like banks for meeting the various regulatory requirements with the help of AI technologies combined with real-time insights into the regulations. RegTech solution will be available through the IBM Cloud and is backed by the database of various financial groups which will be utilized along with powerful AI to deliver a better risk management and compliance management solution

Global risk analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of risk analytics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

