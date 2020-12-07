Global Color Masterbatch Market was valued US$ 4.10 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.54% during a forecast period.

Market Definition:

Masterbatch is the solid additive that is treated to add color to the raw material which is polymer at the time of plastic manufacturing. It comes in black, white, and standard colors. These different color additives are combined to create the desired color. Marval can combine these additives to create the colors to meet the product’s need. They are designed to provide properties such as conductivity and light stability.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

Attractive properties like durability, ease of handling, lightweight, shock resistance, flexibility are driving the global color masterbatch market. Increasing demand and low cost for expanded polystyrene color masterbatch are the major driving factors for the global color masterbatch market. Furthermore, low labor cost involved in the production of color masterbatch and the prevalence of raw material is quite low, thereby further fuelling the growth of the market. Various factors like increasing focus on the use of plastic in the automotive industry to reduce vehicle weight, contributing to development in the targeted market are expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. Moreover, distinct color effects can be added, that allows to differentiate between different products, thus attracting the vendors which are being widely utilised by polymer manufacturers is expected to boost the market currently and during the forecast years. The low cost is attracting the market merchants to invest in the market and hereby opening numerous opportunities to boost market growth.

Furthermore, the availability of bio-based products and the ban on non-biodegradable products in some regions are hindering the global color masterbatch market growth over the forecasted periods. On the other hand, fluctuation in raw material cost is another factor to restraint the market demand.

Color Masterbatch Market Segment analysis

In terms of application, the packaging sector is expected to dominate the market during the forecast year and was valued at US$ 2.1 Bn in the year 2019. Advancement and development in the packaging industry are booming the demand for colored polymers at the time of manufacturing will contribute to the market growth in the coming years. Eye-catching packaging needs attractive colors since, color masterbatch meets all the requirement demanded by various industries like cosmetics, consumer goods to catch the attention of customers is fuelling the global color masterbatch market. Other noticeable factors like the variation in color of the material with a combination as per requirement lead to more options for the packaging purpose which is attracting the vendors to invest in the color masterbatch market. On the other hand, the number of applicants engaged with this material incudes medical product packaging, packaging bags, packaging sheets, and manufacturers are demanding the targeted product on a large scale which is estimated to broaden the market demand in the near future.

Color Masterbatch Market Regional analysis

Regionally, Europe is anticipated to witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period expanding at a CAGR of 6.23 % over the forecast period. An increase in industrialization in this region is expected to show the fastest growth rate. Growth in automotive, consumer goods, construction, and pharmaceutical industries are driving the growth of the color masterbatch market in the European region.

Besides, China from the Asia Pacific region is recorded as the second-largest consumer and manufacturer of color masterbatch because of low production cost in the region and is helping the market to grow. The Asia Pacific market size was valued 4.2 Bn at a considerable CAGR of 4.3% and is projected to witness a major economical fall in the market as the region have been facing a major COVID-19 pandemic outbreak throughout the globe since China has faced a major drop in terms of value because import and export sector has stopped due to quarantine trend across the globe.

Recent Developments:

In March 2019, Ampacet started a new additive production line in Belgium. This development will help the corporation to improve the overall consumer’s experience.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Color Masterbatch Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Color Masterbatch Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Color Masterbatch Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Color Masterbatch Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Color Masterbatch Market

Global Color Masterbatch Market, By Types

• Standard Color Masterbatch

• Black Masterbatch

• White Masterbatch

• Additive Masterbatch

• Others

Global Color Masterbatch Market, By Resin

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Polystyrene

• Others

Global Color Masterbatch Market, By Application

• Packaging

• Building & Construction

• Consumer Goods

• Automotive

• Agriculture

• Others

Global Color Masterbatch Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Color Masterbatch Market,

• Clariant

• PolyOne Corporation

• Cabot Corporation

• Meilian Chemical Co., Ltd

• Ampacet Corporation

• A. Schulman

• Polyone Corporation

• Plastika Kritis S.A

• Plastiblends India Ltd.

• Penn Color

• RTP Company

• Tosaf Group

• BASF SE

• Standridge Color Corporation

• Ferro-Plast Srl

• Uniform Color Company

• Americhem

• Marval Industries

