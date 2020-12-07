Global Downhole Cables Market was valued US$ xx Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 3.9 % through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ xx Mn.

Global Downhole Cables Market Overview:

Downhole cables are various type of cables used in oil & gas production actions, designed to withstand at very high temperature & pressures which are designed as per requirement of the customer. The cables are used to record data like pressure & temperature of downhole, to deliver torque & power to downhole equipment. Oil & gas drilling is one of the composite jobs & needs constant influx of data for smooth operation & control, downhole cables helps in achieving the same. With the improving oil & gas industry, the downhole cable market is expected to witness healthy development during the forecast period.

The oil & gas industry is one of the key driving influences of global economy, with the development of number of industries like automotive, energy, power, construction, chemicals & marine, depending on the particular industry development. After the oil price fall in 2014-2015, the crude oil prices were a bit stable, inspiring investments in new exploration & procurement (E&P) activities worldwide. The growth in investments in oil & gas is anticipated to be a key driving factor for the development of downhole cable market, as improved oil & gas activity is estimated to create better demand for downhole cables.

By application, offshore sector is anticipated to witness huge development in the global downhole cable market, given the rising number of plans being sanctioned in deep offshore through the globe. Rising adoption of IoT has been a key trend & is anticipated to significantly transform the downhole cables market, by including even more functions into the system. However, fluctuation in crude oil prices & increasing geopolitical tension between the United States & Iran is estimated to hamper the development of oil & gas industry & downhole cable market.

By region, North America is projected to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period owing to the growing per capita energy consumption & exploration and procurement of oil & gas in the region. According to the MMR study, the rig count in North America improved to 1,223 rig counts in 2018 from 1,082 in 2017. The rise in extraction & procurement of oil & gas surges the demand of downhole cables as downhole cables, which are used in numerous applications in the extraction of oil & gas, like powering downhole equipment, & oil and gas production.

Furthermore, the United States is anticipated to become a net energy exporter by the year 2021 due to the increase in the production of oil & gas in the country. Moreover, crude oil procurement is anticipated to reach 14.0 Mn, barrels per day by the year 2040. Therefore, the growing E&P of oil & gas is anticipated to boost the demand for downhole cables in North America over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Global Downhole Cables Market1

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Downhole Cables Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Downhole Cables Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments and project the Global Downhole Cables Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Raw material portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Downhole Cables Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Offshore Crane Market, by Type

• Tubing Encapsulated Cable

• Fiber Optic Cable

• Electrical Submersible Pump Cable

• Others

Global Offshore Crane Market, by Installation

• Onshore

• Offshore

Global Offshore Crane Market, by Application

• Oil and Gas production

• Data Collection

• Well Monitoring

• Powering Downhole Equipment

• Instrumentation and Control

• Pressure Sensing

Global Offshore Crane Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• MEA & Africa

• Latin America

Global Downhole Cables Market Key Players

• Prysmian Group (Italy)

• Halliburton (U.S)

• Schlumberger Limited (U.S)

• ABB (Switzerland)

• Fujikura Ltd (Japan)

• Galaxy Wire and Cable, Inc.(U.S)

• W.L. Gore and Associates, Inc.(U.S)

• Belden Inc. (U.S)

• Nexans (France)

• NKT A/S (Denmark)

• Marmon Holdings, Inc (U.S)

• Eland Cables (U.K)

• TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

• GEO Pressure Systems Inc.(Canada)

• National Oilwell Varco

• SAMPSISTEMI

• AFL

• WireCo WorldGroup Inc.(U.S)

