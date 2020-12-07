The report of global primer market by Material (Dispersants, Epoxy Resins, Biocides, and Others) Applications (Concrete, Wood, Metal, Plastic and others) End-User (Building & Construction, Automotive, Marine and Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America, Asia Pacific) is expected to reach US$ 5.4 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% during a forecast period.

E-commerce businesses have documented a profitable growth for global retail sales in the base year and expected to drive the primer market during the forecast period.

Material segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

By the type segment, the epoxy primer segment is expected to dominate the global market. Eco-friendly water-borne epoxy primers are used in various applications includes building and construction, industrial, and transportation. Intensifying demand for water-borne epoxy primers across the world is increasing the overall demand for epoxy primers thus above mentioned industries are helping global primer market to grow in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the Primer Market in 2019.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the noticeable growth during the forecast period. Development in the electric and semi-electric vehicles, electronics goods industries are demanding for attractive and lavish coating, have Increased the popularity of Primer industries in developing countries like India, China. Automotive industries are constantly growing in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the global primer market.

Major Key player’s executing in the Global Primer Market are Nippon Paint Holdings Company Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, Jotun Group, Asian Paints Ltd, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel N.V, Sherwin-Williams, Kansai Paints Company Limited, 3M Company, PPG Industries, AXALTA, Valspar, Berger Paints India Limited, Hempel A/S, RPM International, Masco Corporation and Tikkurila OYJ.

