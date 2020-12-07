Global 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyl trimethyl ammonium chloride (CHPTAC) Market: Overview

CHPTAC is an abbreviation of 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyltrimethyl ammonium chloride. Chemically CHPTAC is known as Liquid Cationic Etherification Agent with a molecular formula C6H15Cl2NO. CHPTAC has a molecular weight of 188.10. CHPTAC belongs to quaternary ammonium salts. This liquid cationic etherifying agent is miscible with water and lower alcohols. It is commonly used to modify natural and synthetic polymers into quaternary ammonium compounds. It is colorless to slightly yellow, odorless compound widely used in cationization of cellulose, starch, guar gum and related cellulosic compounds. Generally, compound is in liquid form with active matter 69% or 65%. It is also used as an additive, anti-static agent, surfactant, flocculant and emulsifier among others. It finds application across industries such as paper, textile, dyes, nutraceuticals, personal care, petrochemical and water treatment among the others.

Global 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyl trimethyl ammonium chloride (CHPTAC) Market: Drivers and Restraints

CHPTAC cationizes cellulosic material in order to produce cationic starch. This cationic starch acts as a paper reinforcer and paper binder to increase dry strength of paper. As such, it finds wide-scale application in paper and textile industry. In textile industry, CHPTAC is used to improve the bonding of the dyes to the fibres. Thus, the growth of aforementioned industries are key factors which are expected to drive the growth of global 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyl trimethyl ammonium chloride market during the forecast period. Also, one of the major application of CHPTAC is its use as a cationic reagent in personal care industry. Thus, the growth of personal care industry is expected to result in an increased demand for CHPTAC over the forecast period. CHPTAC also has important application in water treatment industry, as it reacts with suspended solid present in waste water to form cationic polymers, thus, acting as a flocculant. Therefore, the growing end-use industries are expected to result in an increase in demand for CHPTAC during the forecast period. However, increasing manufacturing costs and rising logistic costs are the key challenges affecting the growth of the global CHPTAC market.

Global 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyl trimethyl ammonium chloride (CHPTAC) Market: Segmentation

Depending on the end-use industries, global 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyl trimethyl ammonium chloride (CHPTAC) market has been segmented into the following key market segments:

Paper

Textile

Oil and Gas

Personal Care

Water treatment

Others

Global 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyl trimethyl ammonium chloride (CHPTAC) Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geographic regions, global 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyl trimethyl ammonium chloride (CHPTAC) market is segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. Among the aforementioned regions, Asia Pacific region is accounted for largest share in global CHPTAC market due to increasing paper, textile and water treatment industries. Thus, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness relatively faster growth as compared to other regions during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is followed by Europe.

Global 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyl trimethyl ammonium chloride (CHPTAC) Market: Market Players

Some of the identified major players operating in the global 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyl trimethyl ammonium chloride (CHPTAC) market are as follows:

The Dow Chemical Company

SKW Quab Chemicals Inc.

Samsung Fine Chemicals

Sachem Inc,

Yanzhou Tiancheng Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Dongying Guofeng Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd

Dongying J&M Chemical Co., Ltd

Weifang Greatland Paper and Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Shubham Starch Chem Private Ltd.

Hutong Global Co., Ltd

