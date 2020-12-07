Global Sodium Chlorate Market was valued US$ 3.38 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach 6.20 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% during a forecast period.

Market Definition:

Sodium chlorate is a white crystalline inorganic compound produced from sodium chloride salt and water in the presence of electricity. Although not combustible, it decomposes to release oxygen, enhancing the combustion of other substances, and toxic fumes like chlorine. Sodium chlorate is used widely for the generation of chlorine dioxide, which is used further for bleaching chemical pulp.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in the number of applications of sodium chlorate in various industries is expected to boostthe market growth in the coming years. Demand for good quality of tissue paper, packaging paper, and craft paper is increasing among consumers over base years, expected to provide growth opportunities to the global sodium chlorate market over the next five years. Furthermore, thecumulative demand for wood pulp in the manufacturing of craft paper is considered as one of the key factors driving the global sodium chlorate market.

Whereas, one of the major applications of sodium chlorate in on-site production of chlorine dioxide as a bleaching agent is a key element used in the chlorine-free technique of wood pulp bleaching which is forecasted to expand the market demand in coming years.

On the other hand, ease of storage and cost-effective nature of sodium chromate is attracting numerous vendors and end-users across the globe to consume the targeted product for various applications and industries. Demand and growth in the application of dyes and leather tanning and industries across the globe are contributing to the global sodium chromate market in the coming years.

In opposition, low-income margins and the presence of substitute is recorded as restraint factor for the global sodium chlorate hindering the market growth over the forecast period.

Sodium Chlorate Market Segment analysis:

By Application, pulp and paper application segment is forecasted to expand at a constant rate. The same segment is also composed to acquire a share of 80.4% by the end of 2027. Rapid growth and increase in demand for paper packaging and bleached cartons Industry in developing economies include the Asia Pacific exceeding the demand for sodium chlorate and the crucial application of sodium chlorate.

The primary concern for maintaining the hygiene of the growing population by utilising tissue is estimated to boost the sodium chlorate market in the upcoming years. The escalating demand for the above-mentioned application is expected to positively influence the demand for sodium chlorate over the next seven years. Besides, trade for eco-friendly procedure and products by the manufacture from the government is another factor propelling the growth of the sodium chromate market.

Sodium Chlorate Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the sodium chlorate market and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 55 % during the forecast period. Developing regions like India, China, and Japan are considered major contributors to the sodium chlorate market growth in the Asia Pacific region. India, China, and Brazil are focusing mainly on improving their pharmaceutical infrastructure and promoting their chemical manufacturing industry, water treatment, leather tanning, growth in the chemical industry in this region will increase the demand and ultimately driving the sodium chlorate market size by 2027. Furthermore, the recent COVID-19 pandemic outbreak will negatively hinder the market growth in the Asia Pacific region in the coming years.

North America will also generate several incredible growth openings to the overall market in the coming years though, paper and pulp segment driving the regional market. Moreover, the global sodium chlorate market size was valued 1.2 Bn in 2019 and expected to increase by US$ 1.58 Bn in the coming years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of theGlobalSodium Chlorate Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

Recent Development:

ERCO is the largest producer and supplier of in-organic products together with the advancement in technology to produce chlorine dioxide. At present, ERCO has major business areas in Sodium Chlorate for application in food, pulp and paper, water treatment, and specialty chemicals.

The report also helps in understanding Global Sodium Chlorate Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Sodium Chlorate Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by application, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Sodium Chlorate Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Sodium Chlorate Market

Global Sodium Chlorate market, By Form

• Crystalline

• Solution

Global Sodium Chlorate market, By Application

• Pulp and Paper

• Chemical Intermediate

• Uranium Mining

• Water Treatment

• Leather Tanning

• Others

Global Sodium Chlorate Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Sodium Chlorate Market,

• ERCO Worldwide

• Arkema

• Kemira Oyj

• American Elements

• Nouryon

• Mil-Spec Industries

• B. Enterprises

• Shree Chlorates

• ChemTrade

• Tronox

• Chemfab Alkalis Limited

• H. K. Group

• Reagents

• ALDON Corporation

• GFS Chemicals

• Spectrum chemicals

• Annexe Chem

• Petrochem

