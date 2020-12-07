Mon. Dec 7th, 2020

Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Bysambit

Dec 7, 2020

Biodegradable Plastic Packaging

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market” and its expanding nature. The Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The biodegradable plastic packaging market was valued at USD 3.97 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 10.3 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 17.04% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.
  • – Growing environmental concerns regarding plastic usage that consists of toxic pollutants which are harming plants, animals, and people are driving the use of biodegradable plastic alternatives. Floating plastic waste that can survive thousands of years in water can serve as a transportation device for invasive species that disrupt habitats are contributing to market growth.
  • – Stringent regulations by various government and federal agencies with an objective to reduce plastic waste and promote biodegradable plastics usage in packaging is boosting the demand of this market. Regulations related to green packaging is increasing and various FMCG companies are required to adopt biodegradable packaging to comply with the standards which in turn is propelling the growth of this market.
  • – However, high costs as compared to normal plastic is restraining the market, as biodegradable plastic is made from plant starch material and its decomposition needs specific conditions like temperature, bacteria, humidity etc, which may not be available in most of the dump yards and landfills and it add up to high cost.

    Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14275320

    Key Manufacturers

  • Tetra Pak International SA
  • Plastic Suppliers Inc.
  • Kruger Inc.
  • Amcor Limited
  • Mondi PLC
  • International Paper Company
  • Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
  • Bemis Company Inc.
  • DS Smith PLC
  • Klabin SA
  • Rengo Co. Ltd

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Biodegradable plastics are very much used in packaging industry as they are ecologically friendly. With increasing crude oil prices and issues related to petroleum-based plastics such as disposal and efficient waste management, the concept of using biodegradable plastics as an alternative in various applications, such as FMCG, hospital, manufacturing is increasing, which is driving the market.

  • Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275320

    TOC of Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Use of Bioplastics is Stimulating the Market Growth

    – The overarching problem of climate change and the expected future shortage of fossil resources have accelerated the search for better concepts for plastics packaging. Bioplastics packaging offers the same qualities as conventional packaging, while exposing much greater sustainability features.
    – There is a high demand for packaging made from bioplastics to be used for wrapping organic food as well as for premium and branded products with particular requirements. A combination of recycling components from conventional plastics such as rPET with bioplastics (bio-based PET), gives a high performance and processing of bioplastics packaging. Biodegradable food packaging certified as industrially compostable was the first successfully commercialised bioplastic product.
    – Rigid bioplastics applications are increasing for cosmetics packaging of compact powders, creams and lipsticks, as well as beverage bottles. Materials such as PLA, bio-based PE, or bio-based PET are used in this section. The high percentage of bio-based material in these products and the ability to combine them with recyclates from conventional PE and PET has resulted in a decisive increase in resource efficiency and a reduction of CO2 emissions, which will increase the market growth in future.
    – Retailers across such as Rossmann, Aldi, Coop, and Carrefour use single or multi-use carrier bags made from bioplastics with the add-on bonus of biodegradability. Certified biodegradable/compostable cups are also used at big events or in major football stadiums throughout .

    is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

    – The transition to a low-carbon and circular economy, stronger policy support for the bioeconomy, and increased consumer awareness for sustainable products and packaging are driving the expansion of the market in .
    – an Union’s decision to reduce overall consumption of thin plastic bags in the region by about 80% by 2019, compared to 2010 consumption levels, is expected to create huge growth opportunities for biodegradable plastics manufacturers over the next five years.
    – The demand for biodegradable plastics is witnessing a significant rise from conventional end-user industries such as packaging, agriculture and textile. The use of biodegradable plastics, especially in an countries, is also increasing in other niche segments such as medical implants and drug delivery systems, etc, which is driving the overall market growth.

    Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14275320   

    Study objectives of Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market trends that influence the global Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market

    Detailed TOC of Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Growing Environmental Concerns Regarding Plastic Pollution
    4.3.2 Stringent Regulations by Various Government and Federal Agencies
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 High Costs as Compared to Normal Plastic
    4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Starch Based plastic
    5.1.2 Cellulose Based Plastics
    5.1.3 Polylactic Acid (PLA)
    5.1.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)
    5.1.5 Other Plastic Types
    5.2 By Application
    5.2.1 Food
    5.2.2 Beverage
    5.2.3 Pharmaceutical
    5.2.4 Personal/Homecare
    5.2.5 Other Applications
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Latin America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Tetra Pak International SA
    6.1.2 Plastic Suppliers Inc.
    6.1.3 Kruger Inc.
    6.1.4 Amcor Limited
    6.1.5 Mondi PLC
    6.1.6 International Paper Company
    6.1.7 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
    6.1.8 Bemis Company Inc.
    6.1.9 DS Smith PLC
    6.1.10 Klabin SA
    6.1.11 Rengo Co. Ltd

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

