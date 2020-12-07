Global IGBT market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 12.5% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

Global IGBT market

The Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) is a minority-carrier device with high input impedance and large bipolar current-carrying capability that enables a faster switching rate and offers greater efficiency. It also enables power management to improve energy conservation in several applications like consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and industrial systems. Currently, it is referred to in renewable resources and electric vehicles to improve switching speed and prevent power loss.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global IGBT market is driven by the increasing demand for an electric vehicle, increased need for high voltage operating devices, and enhanced efficiency. Increasing demand for IoT devices and consumer electronics are impelling the market growth during the forecast period. However, Current leakage at high temperature is restraining the market growth at the global level. Government initiatives to establish HVDC and smart grid are expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market during the forecast period. The complex structure of firing circuits of IGBTs are the major challenge for the IGBT market in the near future.

Based on the type, the module (IGBT) segment has led the IGBT market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Owing to enhanced efficiency and ease-of-control at high voltages. But, the discrete (IGBT) segment is expected to witness a growth rate of XX% during the forecast period due to increasing demand for consumer electronic applications utilizing IGBT for lower-current applications.

Geographically, the IGBT market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Presently, the U.S. has the leading consumer base of electric cars owing to stringent emission rules is driving the market growth in the country. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to the increase in the focus on power transmission, renewable energy, and the adoption of IGBT in electric vehicles. Rising IT expenditures in various countries containing China, Japan, India, and South Korea to provide end-user storage needs are impelling the market growth in the region. Europe held the second-largest market share of XX% in 2019 owing to the existence of key players in the regions. The rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced product types are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

A report covers the recent development in market for the global IGBT market e.g., July 2018 – ABB Control Technologies and Actemium signed a global cooperation contract, which is anticipated to provide joint solutions that allow customers to advantage from prominent automation solutions. This increases the scope of IGBTs in industrial applications.

In December 2019, ON Semiconductor introduced the VE-Tra series of power modules, specifically intended for high-voltage automotive traction inverters. These power modules employ smart IGBTs featuring over-temperature protection and over-current protection for faster reaction time.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global IGBT Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global IGBT Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global IGBT Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global IGBT Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global IGBT Market:

Global IGBT Market, by Product Type:

• Discrete IGBT

• IGBT Module

Global IGBT Market, by Power Rating:

• High Power

• Medium Power

• Low Power

Global IGBT Market, by Application:

• Energy & Power

• Consumer Electronics

• Inverter & UPS

• Electric Vehicle

• Industrial System

• Others (Medical Devices & Traction)

Global IGBT Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global IGBT Market, Major Players:

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

• ROHM Co. Ltd.

• SEMIKRON International GmbH

• Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

• Toshiba Corp.

• Hitachi Ltd.

• ON Semiconductor

• ABB Ltd.

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• IXYS Corporation

• NXP Semiconductors N.V

