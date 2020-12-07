Oil and Gas Pipeline Market is estimated to reach from US$ XX Bn in 2019 to US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR 4.50%. The report has analyzed the drivers, restraints, and challenges facing the Oil and Gas Pipeline Market.

Oil and Gas Pipeline is a transportation system, which is utilized to transfer crude oil or natural gas from gas wells to the site of use. There are two types of oil and gas pipelines-natural gas and crude oil pipelines.

As per International Energy Agency (IEA), the call for oil is estimated to grow about 1 million barrels per day on an average per year up to 2026, from 97 million barrels per day in 2019. In an offer to encounter the growing utilization of oil and gas, the pipeline dimensions are being enlarged and new pipeline projects are being authorized. Furthermore, a rise in the offshore business, like deep water and ultra deepwater production and growth, is increasing the oil and gas pipeline market. However, the transference towards sustainable sources for electricity production acts as a massive risk for the oil and gas demand, which is possibly a crucial challenge for the development of oil and gas pipelines in the coming years.

The attainability of ample natural gas reserves and the cost-effectiveness in contrast to other fossil fuel kinds are estimated to increase the demand for natural gas from numerous end-use sections, including power production. This will increase the gas pipeline market in the forthcoming years.

Market Segmentation

Oil and Gas pipeline market is segregated on the basis of Type (Crude Oil and Natural gas), by Application (Onshore and Offshore), by Sector (Upstream, Mid-Stream, and Downstream) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America). The oil and gas pipeline market is estimated to rise at a remarkable rate in the forthcoming years due to the rising demand for natural and crude oil gas in developing nations. Furthermore, the increasing technological development in the oil and gas industries has introduced comprehensive changes concerning the easy and preventive transfer of oil and gas. Natural gas pipelines are utilized to transfer gas from stationary engines and transfer them to different locations like homes or export provisions. This process includes assembling systems, the natural gas assembling system assembles the raw material from manufacturing wells, and then it is transferred utilizing big transmission pipelines from equipment to ports and purifiers.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, oil and gas pipeline market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the dominant region in the oil and gas pipeline market due to the energy utilization in the Asia Pacific is estimated to rise by 48% over the coming years. This has shown the oil and gas pipeline market to be the quickest developing among other zones. As per the IEA, China is estimated to give 30% of the world’s energy rise until 2026. Furthermore, natural gas imports have been consistently increasing in China, and it reached 80 billion cubic meters to encounter the rising domestic order. China’s government-owned companies including China National Offshore Oil Corporation has plans to increase production at local gas oil fields, which is additionally increasing pipeline demand in the zone. India is also improving its gas pipeline framework to encounter the increasing demand. As per the Petroleum and Gas Regulatory Board, the natural gas pipeline framework is estimated to rise about 28,000 km in length in the forthcoming years.

Major Market Trends

The demand for natural gas is estimated to rise by 1.6% in the forthcoming years, with the utilization extending almost 4,250 billion cubic meters by 2027. Hence, the natural gas pipeline system is estimated to develop in parallel to the rise in parallel to the growth in natural gas demand. By 2030, due to factors, like environmental benefits and search for energy safety in zones, such as the Asia Pacific, the utilization of natural gas is estimated to observe the quickest growth among all fuel kinds, which is estimated to increase the pipeline market. The extraction of resources of natural gas, like shale deposits, and the developing cost pressure are raising the international dealing of natural gas; therefore, transport and depository capacity. These growths are estimated to accordingly result in growing the demand for pipeline network development as well.

Key Development

China National Petroleum Corporation, Chevron Corporation, and various other key players are innovating new technology which would help to grow the oil and gas pipeline market in the future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Oil and Gas Pipeline Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Oil and Gas Pipeline Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Oil and Gas Pipeline Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Sales Channel, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Oil and Gas Pipeline Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Oil and Gas Pipeline Market

Oil and Gas Pipeline Market, By Type

• Crude Oil

• Natural Gas

Oil and Gas Pipeline Market, By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore

Oil and Gas Pipeline Market, By Sector

• Upstream

• Mid Stream

• Downstream

Oil and Gas Pipeline Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Oil and Gas Pipeline Market, Key Players

• China National Petroleum Corporation

• Chevron Corporation

• Gazpom

• Tenaris S.A.

• TMK

• Saipem S.p.A

• National Oilwell Varco

• EVRAZ North America

• Maharashtra Seamless Ltd

• General Electric

• Eni S.p.A

• Subsea 7 S.A

• TechnipFMC

• Welspun Corp Ltd.

• Conocophilips

• Chelpipe

• Europipe

• Royal Dutch Shell p.I.c.

• Baker Hughes Co.

• Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal

