Plastic Packaging market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Flexible Plastics to Witness Significant Growth
– The plastic packaging market across the world is expected to gradually favor the use of flexible solutions over rigid plastic materials owing to various advantages they offer such as better handling and disposal, cost-effectiveness, greater visual appeal, and convenience.
– The manufacturers of plastic packaging products are continuously trying to adapt different packaging designs to cater to different requirements of the consumers, as each retail chain has a different kind of approach towards packaging.
– The FMCG sector is expected to further boost the demand for flexible solutions, by wide adoption in the food & beverage, retail and healthcare sectors. The demand for lighter forms of packaging and greater ease of use is expected to drive the growth of flexible plastic solutions which in turn may become the asset for the overall plastic packaging market.
– The Flexible plastics used for flexible packaging is the second largest in production segment in the world and is expected to increase owing to the strong demand from the market.
Asia-Pacific to Hold the Largest Market Share
– Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market share. This is mostly due to the emerging economies of and China, With the growth in applications of rigid plastic packaging in the food, beverage, and healthcare industries the market is poised to grow.
– Factors, such as the rising disposable income, increasing consumer expenditure, and growing population are likely to boost the demand for consumer goods, which in turn will support the growth of plastic packaging market in the Asia-Pacific.
– Furthermore, growth from countries like India, China, and Indonesia drives the Asia-Pacific region to lead packaging demand from the global beauty and personal care industry.
– Manufacturers are launching innovative pack formats, sizes, and functionality in response to consumer demand for convenience. Also with the growth in oral, skin care, niche categories such as men’s grooming and baby care, Asia-Pacific is both an exciting and challenging region for packaging manufacturers.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Plastic Packaging market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Plastic Packaging market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Plastic Packaging market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Plastic Packaging market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Plastic Packaging ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Plastic Packaging market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Plastic Packaging space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Plastic Packaging market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Plastic Packaging Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Plastic Packaging Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Plastic Packaging market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Plastic Packaging market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Plastic Packaging market trends that influence the global Plastic Packaging market
Detailed TOC of Plastic Packaging Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increased Demand for Convenient Packaging
4.3.2 Preference Towards premium Bottled Water and Imported Brands
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Awareness Campaigns for Minimal Usage of Plastics
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Bottles & Jars
5.1.2 Pouches
5.1.3 Bags
5.1.4 Cans
5.1.5 Others (Trays, Cups, Rollstock, Wraps)
5.2 By Type of Packaging
5.2.1 Rigid
5.2.2 Flexible
5.3 By Type of Material
5.3.1 PE (Polyethylene)
5.3.2 PP (Polypropylene)
5.3.3 HDPE (High Density Polyethylene)
5.3.4 LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene)
5.3.5 PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)
5.3.6 Other Type of Materials
5.4 By End-user Industry
5.4.1 Food and Beverage
5.4.2 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
5.4.3 Beauty and Personal Care
5.4.4 Household Care
5.4.5 Other End-user Industries
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 United Kingdom
5.5.2.2 Germany
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 India
5.5.3.3 Japan
5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Mexico
5.5.4.3 Argentina
5.5.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.5.5.2 UAE
5.5.5.3 South Africa
5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG
6.1.2 AMCOR Limited
6.1.3 Bemis Company, Inc.
6.1.4 Berry Plastics Corporation
6.1.5 Consolidated Container Company
6.1.6 Coveris Holdings S.A.
6.1.7 Huhtamäki Oyj
6.1.8 Mondi Group
6.1.9 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited
6.1.10 Sealed Air Corporation
6.1.11 Sonoco Products Company
6.1.12 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Ltd
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
