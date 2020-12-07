The report focuses on the favorable Global “Pet Food Packaging market” and its expanding nature. The Pet Food Packaging market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Plastic Packaging Holds the Largest Share

– Plastic is one of the most widely used materials for packaging across various end-use industries. Plastic in the form of PVC, HDPE, PET, and others are used extensively in pet food packaging market. The material offers high barrier, cost-efficient, temperature resistance, and durable packaging options.

– Further, plastics pouch demand will be bolstered by features that are inherently convenient for consumers, including zippered closure mechanisms and lightweight, as well as by reduced transportation costs due to their lightweight. Pouch growth will be strong in both dry and wet pet food.

– Additionally, the plastics tubs and cups will continue to supplant other packaging containers in wet food, growing in popularity due to peelable lids that are easier to open. In addition, the ability to package tubs and cups in multipacks for ease of handling will bolster growth.

– Moreover, in the United States, pet food expenditure is increasing because of the widespread demand for pet ownership. Advances in technology are making boarding, grooming, and training facilities more easily accessible to the owners. The is a pioneer in this market with increasing expenditures thereby driving the plastics pet food packaging market in the country.

to Hold the Largest Market Share

– Increasing pet humanization and pet ownership, the emergence of private label store brands, and growing urbanization are some of the major driving forces propelling the growth of the North American pet food market.

– Further, the increase in the number of non-traditional households with no children, coupled with high levels of disposable income is boosting the per-capita pet expenditure for this market.

– Consequently, pet owners are willing to pay for more value-added products and resulting in a decline of economy pet food with people moving towards branded product offerings.

– According to the 2017-2018, National Pet Owners Survey, conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 68% of the US households (about 85 million families) own a pet.

– Moreover, with the increasing penetration of e-commerce coupled with internet retailing is creating a market for pet stores to create Omni channels to grow. Thus all the reason is expected to be instrumental in driving the pet food packaging market in North America.

Detailed TOC of Pet Food Packaging Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Demand for Premium and Branded Products

4.3.2 Increasing Awareness About Maintaining Pet’s Health

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Environmental Regulations

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.2 Paper

5.1.3 Other Material Types

5.2 By Type of Packaging

5.2.1 Rigid

5.2.1.1 Cartons

5.2.1.2 Boxes

5.2.1.3 Bottles

5.2.1.4 Others

5.2.2 Flexible

5.2.2.1 Pouch

5.2.2.2 Bag

5.2.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 American Packaging Corporation

6.1.3 Ampac Packaging

6.1.4 Ball Corporation

6.1.5 Bemis Company

6.1.6 Coveris Holdings

6.1.7 Crown Holdings

6.1.8 MeadWestvaco Corporation

6.1.9 Mondi Group

6.1.10 Sonoco Products

6.1.11 Silgan Holdings

6.1.12 Berry Plastics

7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

