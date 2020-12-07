“Metal Packaging Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Metal Packaging market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Beverage is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– The beverage sector is dominated by the use of aluminum and steel cans. However, with the on-going trend of convenient packaging, the demand for flexible stand-up pouches is on the rise. This growth is also attributed to the use of metal caps and closures for various beverage products.

– Aluminum packaging for beer, carbonated soft drinks, and energy drinks has increasingly dominated over other product segments, such as sparkling wines, iced teas, and coffee-based refreshments. The recycling rate for used aluminum beverage cans in was 71.3% in 2017; the an Union aims to reach a recycling target of 80% by 2020. With the capability of saving up to 95% energy of primary production by recycling, aluminum beverage cans are contributing incessantly to sustainability.

– Beverage can manufacturers have lightened the package by reducing the gauge required to fabricate the cans. Metal cans can support the carbonation pressure that is required to package soda and resist pressures up to 90 pounds per square inch. As a matter of fact, four six-packs are capable of supporting a 2-ton vehicle, making them a more favored choice of packaging for the beverage industry.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– North America is expected to hold a major market share in the metal packaging market, mainly due to the presence of strong food & beverage industries. According to the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the food industry is forecast to grow at a steady rate of 2.9% through 2022.

– Moreover, the is also one of the largest manufacturers of aluminium cans, which consumes an average of 380 types of beverages in aluminium cans every year that are majorly used for beverage packaging.

– Around 95% of all beer and soft drink cans in the are made of aluminum. American can makers produce around 100 billion aluminum beverage cans a year, which is equivalent to one can per American per day.

– The growing urban population coupled with the increasing number of households, have been instrumental in bolstering the growth of canned food products, which is expected to influence the growth of the metal packaging market. According to UN DESA, it is estimated that 89.2% of the total population in the will live in urban areas.

Market Overview:

The metal packaging market is expected to record a CAGR over 4% over the forecast period (2019-2024). According to the Population Reference Bureau, in 2018, the degree of urbanization across the world was at around 55%. The shrinking size of the family, along with changing patterns in lifestyle, including the declining amount of time spent on preparation of meals and consumption at home, is leading to a shift toward more processed, frozen, and pre-prepared foods, in which canned foods is the most common form of packaging. The metal packaging holds the largest market share of these foods. However, the metal packaging market is expected to witness fierce competition from substitute flexible plastic packaging products.

– Aerosol cans have been a significant driver for the market, witnessing increased adoption in the automotive, cosmetics, industrial and household care sector. is one of the largest producers of aerosol globally due to the favourable business environment encouraging firms to establish manufacturing facilities in the region. Further, new production technologies coupled with an increasing number of product launches have buoyed the market growth.

– Augmenting this trend, recently, Nivea launched a new product range in the deodorant segment, boasting a taller and sleek shaped aluminum aerosol that was designed by Beiersdorf and manufactured by Ardagh Group. Ardagh’s metal division investigated various cutting-edge technologies for aerosol can production. As a result, the company set new standards for high-quality metal packaging for the personal care sector.

– Reuse is a major trend in metal packaging because of the increased pressure to prolong the lifecycle of finite resources through the re-use of containers. In contrast to consumer applications, many industrial packaging markets benefit from a highly effective and well-established infrastructure for products, like reconditioned drums to maximize repeat use. This has been a major driver for the adoption of steel, which has been proven in numerous studies to be less harmful to the environment than the extraction of virgin ore. Key Manufacturers Like

